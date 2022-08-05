Republican State Leadership Committee talks ‘Sh*t’ on airwaves for Wilton Simpson

Wilson Simpson isn’t afraid of “Sh*t” — that’s the name of a new video ad promoting his candidacy for Agriculture Commissioner.

A 33-second ad from the Republican State Leadership Committee highlights just how much of the stuff the candidate for Agriculture Commissioner can take.

“A good farmer isn’t afraid of “sh*t” the narrator exclaims.

The RSLC is dropping $300,000 to spread “Sh*t” across Florida’s radio airwaves and on radio ads.

The national group normally focuses on legislative races, but “Sh*t” talks up the Senate President’s bid for the Governor’s Cabinet position.

This represents the first independent expenditure by the group in Florida for the 2022 midterm cycle. But officials say this “Sh*t” goes beyond Simpson’s candidacy. Across the country, seven states will hold elections for Agriculture Commissioner this year, but only one of the states has a Democrat in that post now. The chance to flip Florida’s Cabinet post from blue to red shows how serious “Sh*t’s” mission could be.

“As a lifelong farmer and legislative juggernaut, Wilton Simpson has a proven track record that has him ready to be Florida’s next agriculture commissioner,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan “Florida’s agriculture industry is critical to the overall success of the sunshine state’s economy and now more than ever Floridians need a strong conservative like Wilton as Agriculture Commissioner to push back against the failing liberal policies of Joe Biden and Democrat-controlled Washington. The RSLC is all-in for Wilton this year and we look forward to continuing to support him as he flips this seat from blue to red in November.”

The ad heralds the lawmaker’s private and public sector credentials.

“From his Trilby chicken farm to the statehouse, Wilton’s handled (bleep) his whole life,” the narrator explains.

Cleaning up messes in chicken farms prepared Simpson for Tallahassee, the ad states. It also gives him a reputation and plenty of “sh*t” to talk about. That includes an endorsement from the National Rifle Association, passage of a 15-week abortion ban and a number of “parents’ rights” bills passed on his watch.

A potent individual endorsement also earns special notice in “Sh*t.”

“Is it any surprise that Wilton Simpson has the complete and total endorsement of his friend and ally, Gov. Ron DeSantis?”

The ad closes by encouraging voters to back Simpson in the upcoming Aug. 23 GOP Primary, “because Wilton’s got a lot more (bleep) to get done for Florida.”