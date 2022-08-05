Loranne Ausley hits the road in first ad for re-election bid

Sen. Loranne Ausley is taking voters on the road with her as she drives across the rural Panhandle in “Listening,” her first ad for re-election in the 13-county Senate District 3.

“You know, when it’s three hours from one end of your Senate District to the other, you spend a lot of time in the car and out listening to voters,” Ausley said while behind the wheel, “and I take those concerns to our state Capitol in Tallahassee.”

A brief shot of the Capitol building appears before footage of the Democrat talking with police officers as she touts funding for law enforcement. An image of a child in a hospital bed flashes on the screen as Ausley talks about bringing down the cost of health care.

B-roll of children and a teacher in a classroom plays while Ausley talks about child care and raising salaries for North Florida teachers and state workers.

Then she makes her pitch directly to the camera: “I’m state Senator Loranne Ausley and there’s no distance I won’t travel for you.”

Ausley served in the state House of Representatives from 2000 to 2008 and again from 2016 to 2020, when she defeated Republican Marva Preston for the SD 3 seat.

“Senator Ausley knows what North Florida families are up against because she’s present in her community fighting every single day for the issues most important to her constituents — like safer neighborhoods, lower costs, and good-paying jobs,” said Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, who heads Senate Victory, which provides support to Democratic state Senate candidates.

“As the Senator says, there’s no distance she won’t travel for you. Senate Victory is proud to support our strong Democratic champion Loranne Ausley, whose track record of delivering results shows that she is the fighter North Florida needs in the state Capitol.”

Ausley, who has no Democratic challengers, will face Republican Corey Simon, a former FSU and NFL player, in the Nov. 8 General Election. Simon released an ad earlier this week.