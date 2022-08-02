August 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

New Corey Simon ad takes a look back at the SD 3 hopeful’s childhood
Corey Simon nabs a big endorsement in his bid for Congress.

Aimee SachsAugust 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - Legislative

Top candidates in HD 8 each top $70K in money added this cycle

2022 - Legislative

Florida Chamber endorses Wengay Newton ahead of HD 62 Primary

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

The Collective PAC backs Tiffany Hughes in HD 39

corey
Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed the former FSU and NFL player.

Former Florida State University football player Corey Simon is running to unseat incumbent Democrat Loranne Ausley in Senate District 3, but the Republican nominee makes no mention of her in his new ad. Instead, he talks about his upbringing.

The 30-second spot, called “Before,” begins with images of his FSU and NFL careers.

“Before he won a national championship or wore a Super Bowl ring,” a narrator says, “Corey Simon was raised in a tough neighborhood by a single mom.”

Images of Simon as a child appear along with photos of him with his mother to set up Simon’s pitch to voters.

“I had every chance to make bad choices,” Simon said, “but I might have made them if it weren’t for good people with nothing to gain who bet on me anyway.”

“Now, Simon pays it forward,” the narrator says over footage of Simon campaigning. “Volunteer Florida, Pop Warner, Corey’s Kids — because he’s never forgotten where he came from.”

Simon was a defensive tackle for the Seminoles, helping them win a national championship in 2000. He then spent eight years in the National Football League.

He was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed him to be CEO of Volunteer Florida in 2020. Outgoing Senate President Wilton Simpson is also endorsing Simon, as is the next Senate President, Kathleen Passidomo.

While Ausley leads in fundraising, SD 3 looks to be more competitive due to redistricting, with an estimated 6-point shift toward Republicans. Ausley won the seat by 7 percentage points in 2020.

Currently SD 3 covers Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties. But come November, Calhoun County and Blountstown will be a part of Senate District 2, while SD 3 will get Dixie, Lafayette and Suwannee counties.

If Simon is able to unseat Ausley, he could serve in the Senate until 2032.

Post Views: 0

Aimee Sachs

Aimee Sachs covers politics in her hometown of Tallahassee and the Panhandle. The University of Florida graduate began her career as a sportswriter for the Tallahassee Democrat, Lakeland Ledger and MLB.com. She has also worked for Courthouse News Service and was a senior reporter for The Florida Channel before joining Florida Politics. You can email Aimee at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AimSachs.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTransit union backs Danielle Cohen Higgins, Juan Carlos Bermudez for Miami-Dade Commission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories