Americans for Prosperity-Florida highlights soaring gas prices with ‘True Cost of Washington’ tour

Americans for Prosperity-Florida will hold events across Florida as part of a campaign to highlight higher gas prices — and save people some cash at the pump.

The “True Cost of Washington” tour has already made stops in Tampa and Orlando and future events are planned for West Palm Beach, the Fort Lauderdale/Miami area, the Fort Myers/Naples area, and the Ocala/Gainesville area.

The nationwide campaign aims to highlight “the skyrocketing prices of gas costs,” AFP-FL said in a news release. At event stops, customers who fuel up will pay $2.38 a gallon, which was the national average price for gasoline in mid-January 2021.

The current average price per gallon in Florida is $3.88 per gallon. Florida prices peaked at $4.89 per gallon mid-June before steadily declining to their current level. Nationally, the average peaked at $5.03 in June, a record high according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.

“We launched the ‘True Cost of Washington’ campaign to highlight the rising cost burden on consumers and businesses,” said Carrie Thompson-Patrick, AFP-FL Deputy State Director. “The recent events in Orlando and Tampa, where we lowered the price of gas, are part of a series of statewide events that take real action for Floridians and point to real policy solutions to the rising prices of everyday goods.”

AFP-FL said that pump prices are just one source of pain for Floridians’ finances. AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said Floridians spent an extra $681 out of pocket due to inflation in May and blamed federal spending and “burdensome regulations” for causing the current inflationary period.

The Consumer Price Index showed a 9.1% inflation rate in June — a 40-year high. It cooled to 8.5% lastmonth.

“Floridians are suffering at the hands of an administration that doesn’t value their hard-earned money,” Zander said. “This event sheds light on how our leaders have been letting us down and allows us to discuss the truth behind rising costs – while proposing real solutions that make everyday life more affordable for Floridians and their businesses.”

More information on the tour, including planned events, is available on AFP-FL’s website.