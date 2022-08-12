August 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Americans for Prosperity-Florida highlights soaring gas prices with ‘True Cost of Washington’ tour
Gas prices are eating into everyone's budget, and Joe Biden is paying the price..

Drew WilsonAugust 12, 20224min2

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Matt Gaetz maintains strong fundraising lead in CD 1

2022Headlines

Statewide bus tour to be Nikki Fried’s last lap in Primary race for Governor

One hundred dollars USD worth of twenty dollar bills sticking ou
Gas prices will be lowered to $2.38 a gallon at tour events.

Americans for Prosperity-Florida will hold events across Florida as part of a campaign to highlight higher gas prices — and save people some cash at the pump.

The “True Cost of Washington” tour has already made stops in Tampa and Orlando and future events are planned for West Palm Beach, the Fort Lauderdale/Miami area, the Fort Myers/Naples area, and the Ocala/Gainesville area.

The nationwide campaign aims to highlight “the skyrocketing prices of gas costs,” AFP-FL said in a news release. At event stops, customers who fuel up will pay $2.38 a gallon, which was the national average price for gasoline in mid-January 2021.

The current average price per gallon in Florida is $3.88 per gallon. Florida prices peaked at $4.89 per gallon mid-June before steadily declining to their current level. Nationally, the average peaked at $5.03 in June, a record high according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.

“We launched the ‘True Cost of Washington’ campaign to highlight the rising cost burden on consumers and businesses,” said Carrie Thompson-Patrick, AFP-FL Deputy State Director. “The recent events in Orlando and Tampa, where we lowered the price of gas, are part of a series of statewide events that take real action for Floridians and point to real policy solutions to the rising prices of everyday goods.”

AFP-FL said that pump prices are just one source of pain for Floridians’ finances. AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said Floridians spent an extra $681 out of pocket due to inflation in May and blamed federal spending and “burdensome regulations” for causing the current inflationary period.

The Consumer Price Index showed a 9.1% inflation rate in June — a 40-year high. It cooled to 8.5% lastmonth.

“Floridians are suffering at the hands of an administration that doesn’t value their hard-earned money,” Zander said. “This event sheds light on how our leaders have been letting us down and allows us to discuss the truth behind rising costs – while proposing real solutions that make everyday life more affordable for Floridians and their businesses.”

More information on the tour, including planned events, is available on AFP-FL’s website.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublicans spending nearly all they've got in CD 7 Primary

nextAlan Cohn outraising CD 15 field, but Eddie Geller is the top spender

2 comments

  • PeterH

    August 12, 2022 at 3:13 pm

    58 days of declining gasoline prices at the pump. I’m feeling a bit of Republican cognitive dissonance in the easterly breezes today.

    Reply

  • Gloria

    August 12, 2022 at 3:48 pm

    Work At Home Very Easy And Simple Here…….NetJob1.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories