Personnel note: Jolien Caraballo elected President of FLC

The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including the election of Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next President.

Caraballo was elected by FLC membership and will serve a one-year term. The organization, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary as the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, also announced that Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross was elected First Vice President and Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake was elected Second Vice President.

“It’s an honor to be with you today, not just to celebrate 100 years of Florida League of Cities’ accomplishments and successes but, to kick off the next 100 years of outstanding achievements,” Caraballo said after her election. “I am incredibly humbled to have your support and serve as your next President for the upcoming year.”

Caraballo was first elected to the Port St. Lucie Commission in 2016 and has served ever since. She is a member of the St. Lucie County Transportation Planning Organization, the Treasure Coast Regional League of Cities, and she serves on the Board of Directors for Graceway Village.

Caraballo is a past President and current Director of the Port St. Lucie Historical Society, and she previously served on the Keep PSL Beautiful Committee. She has also been a member of several of the League’s committees including the FLC Executive Committee, FAST Committee, Advocacy Committee and Resolutions Committee.

In addition, Caraballo is a past Chair of FLC’s Land Use and Economic Development Committee and is a current member of the FLC Transportation and Intergovernmental Relations Committee. An active advocate at both the state and federal level, Caraballo has also received FLC’s Home Rule Hero Award multiple times.

Founded in 1922, FLC advocates for municipal governments throughout the state. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida’s cities, which are formed and governed by their citizens. The League believes in “Local Voices Making Local Choices,” which focuses on the impact citizens and city leaders have in improving Florida’s communities.