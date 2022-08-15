August 15, 2022
Gas prices fall for ninth straight week in Florida

Scott PowersAugust 15, 2022

Gas pumps gasoline, fuel, inflation gas prices
The average price in Florida fell another 14 cents last week, to $3.65.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline fell another 14 cents last week, the ninth consecutive week the cost has declined since reaching an all-time high in June.

The average price of gasoline in Florida was $3.65, the lowest mark since early March, reported AAA — The Auto Club Group. The price point is $1.24 less than what Floridians were paying in mid-June.

It now costs $55 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas, AAA noted. That’s nearly $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June, when pump prices set a new record high of $4.89 per gallon.

“The state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more.”

There is a touch of caution. The previous week, the U.S. price for crude oil fell to its lowest settlement price in six months, dipping below $90 per barrel. Last week, the U.S. price of oil rose 3%. Friday’s closing price of $92.09 per barrel is $3.08 per barrel more than the week before, AAA reported.

The overall trend downward in oil prices has largely been driven by market concerns that the global economy is heading for a recession, AAA stated.

The national average Monday was $3.96 per gallon, AAA reported.

Around Florida, the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach market continued to have the state’s best price, averaging $3.48 per gallon, according to AAA’s running survey. That was followed by The Villages at $3.50; Panama City and St. Petersburg at $3.54; Tampa and Pensacola at $3.56; Orlando at $3.57; and Jacksonville at $3.60.

Florida’s most expensive gas once again was found in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market, where drivers were paying an average of $3.85. That was followed by Naples at $3.82; Miami at $3.77; Fort Lauderdale at $3.71; Tallahassee at $3.70; Gainesville at $3.69; Fort Myers at $3.68; and Sarasota at $3.65.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

