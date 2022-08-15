August 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist raises another $1M in first 11 days of August

Jacob OglesAugust 15, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Police chiefs back Ashley Moody re-election

APoliticalHeadlines

Gas prices fall for ninth straight week in Florida

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.15.22

0822_Crist_Politicians
He's continuing to build fundraising momentum before Aug. 23.

Democrat Charlie Crist raised another $1 million for his campaign for Governor in the first 11 days of August. That’s on the heels of raising $2.3 million in July and fuels his momentum heading toward the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary contest.

“I could not be more grateful for the outpouring of support our campaign has received as we close out this primary and focus on the fight ahead against Ron DeSantis,” Crist said.

“Floridians are ready for a leader in Tallahassee who will put their needs above the corporate special interests. Our campaign is mounting the biggest, strongest movement to make DeSantis a one-term governor, bringing the sunshine back to the Sunshine State.”

Crist faces Democrat Nikki Fried in the Primary. Crist’s statement on his fundraising notably turned its focus on Gov. DeSantis, the Republican incumbent, signaling confidence in the Primary outcome and a desire to focus attention now on winning the General Election.

He just launched a bus tour across the state and has picked up some critical endorsements, including from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

His campaign also pointed to a poll from Progress Florida and Florida Watch that shows Crist performing better against DeSantis.

The seven-figure boost comes as Fried’s fundraising momentum has dulled. She raised half of Crist’s haul in July.

But fundraising on the Democrat side remains far less than what DeSantis has amassed as he builds a national profile for a presumed 2024 presidential run. DeSantis raised $1.2 million between July 30 and Aug. 5. He does not face any Republican Primary opposition in August and instead is focusing on supporting School Board candidates across the state and looking toward electing a Republican supermajority in the Legislature.

But polling increasingly shows elections in Florida could be tighter than anticipated in what looked to be a good Midterm cycle for Republicans.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPolice chiefs back Ashley Moody re-election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories