Charlie Crist raises another $1M in first 11 days of August

Democrat Charlie Crist raised another $1 million for his campaign for Governor in the first 11 days of August. That’s on the heels of raising $2.3 million in July and fuels his momentum heading toward the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary contest.

“I could not be more grateful for the outpouring of support our campaign has received as we close out this primary and focus on the fight ahead against Ron DeSantis,” Crist said.

“Floridians are ready for a leader in Tallahassee who will put their needs above the corporate special interests. Our campaign is mounting the biggest, strongest movement to make DeSantis a one-term governor, bringing the sunshine back to the Sunshine State.”

Crist faces Democrat Nikki Fried in the Primary. Crist’s statement on his fundraising notably turned its focus on Gov. DeSantis, the Republican incumbent, signaling confidence in the Primary outcome and a desire to focus attention now on winning the General Election.

He just launched a bus tour across the state and has picked up some critical endorsements, including from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

His campaign also pointed to a poll from Progress Florida and Florida Watch that shows Crist performing better against DeSantis.

The seven-figure boost comes as Fried’s fundraising momentum has dulled. She raised half of Crist’s haul in July.

But fundraising on the Democrat side remains far less than what DeSantis has amassed as he builds a national profile for a presumed 2024 presidential run. DeSantis raised $1.2 million between July 30 and Aug. 5. He does not face any Republican Primary opposition in August and instead is focusing on supporting School Board candidates across the state and looking toward electing a Republican supermajority in the Legislature.

But polling increasingly shows elections in Florida could be tighter than anticipated in what looked to be a good Midterm cycle for Republicans.