Charlie Crist’s campaign says it raised $2.3M in July

Democrat Charlie Crist brought in $2.3 million in fundraising for his gubernatorial race in July. That’s a record-breaking month for the campaign, though one that notably includes an infusion of matching dollars from the state.

The sitting U.S. Congressman announced his campaign had pulled in the record amount courtesy of 11,500 grassroots donors.

“I am honored and thankful for the incredible wave of support our campaign has received in our fight to build a better tomorrow for all Floridians,” Crist said in a statement.

“Floridians know what’s at stake in this election — women’s freedoms, LGBTQ+ freedoms, voting rights, the freedoms of Black and Hispanic Floridians — they’re all on the line in November. We are building the only movement capable of putting an end to Ron DeSantis’ reign of tyranny and bring responsible leadership back to Tallahassee.”

The state of Florida provided $964,646 to the campaign through a matching funds program. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Crist’s chief rival for the Democratic nomination, also will receive matching dollars, as will incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A look at reported contributions to the political committee Friends of Charlie Crist shows more than $273,000 came into the PC through July 25. Crist’s official campaign through July 22 had already reported more than $1.34 million in contributions, including the matching funds. Remaining dollars came in the final week of July.

That shows growing momentum for the Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman as he seeks to secure the Democratic nomination for Governor, and if he secures that as he seeks to unseat DeSantis in the fall.

Crist’s campaign pointed to a recent poll conducted for Florida Politics that shows him maintaining a dominating lead over Fried. He’s also picked up a round of major newspaper endorsements ahead of the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary election, with support from the Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel and Tampa Bay Times.