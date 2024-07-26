Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Kevin Chambliss to run Miami-area voter push for Kamala Harris

This weekend marks 100 days before the General Election, and Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is hitting the streets and phone lines of Miami-Dade and Broward counties to energize voters.

On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schlutz is kicking off a phone banking effort with more than 50 volunteers. They’ll be calling votes in the Greater Miami area to “lay out the stark choice” in this year’s election between Harris and ex-President Donald Trump.

Then on Sunday, Homestead state Rep. Kevin Chambliss is running a canvassing event alongside bilingual outreach group Latinos con Harris in Miami-Dade, where hundreds of volunteers are expected to knock on doors in support of the Vice President’s campaign.

The events this weekend come days after an overwhelming share of Florida’s Democratic National Convention delegates endorsed Harris’ campaign, which has seen a more than 7,000-volunteer upswell since she became the party’s presumptive nominee.

Across Florida, Harris’ campaign will work to engage thousands of voters through more than 36 events, including canvass launches, press events and visits from Democratic leaders. As Florida Politics reported Friday, that includes programming this weekend in the Panhandle counties of Bay, Escambia, Gadsden and Okaloosa, among many others statewide.

Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, a Tampa Democrat, said in a press call Thursday that contrary to the general sentiment that Florida is now a red state, with a nearly 1 million-voter GOP edge, the state is not yet off the table for Democrats.

“Florida (has) been a red-performing state,” she said. “What we know is when there are strong candidates at the top of the ticket, when people believe that elections are competitive, they come out and vote.”

She added that she and other Democratic leaders have seen “a groundswell of support” for Harris since President Joe Biden bowed out of the race Sunday.