Kamala Harris campaign plans Panhandle ‘mobilization blitz’

Democrats are rallying behind their presumptive presidential nominee in an area that has been deeply Republican in recent cycles.

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be officially nominated at next month’s Democratic National Convention barring an unexpected development, are “kicking off a massive weekend of action” in Panhandle counties.

“During the weekend of action, the campaign will engage thousands of people through more than 36 events across the state, including canvass launches, press events, and visits from local and state Democratic leaders like Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, and DNC delegate Samantha Herring,” the Harris for Florida campaign announced.

Events will be held Friday in Bay, Escambia, Gadsden and Okaloosa counties.

Democrats believe that Harris can energize the base in a state where Republicans have a registered voter advantage nearing 1 million votes.

“There are some who would try to say Florida is not in play,” Rep. Fentrice Driskell said during a call with reporters on Friday.

“Let me try to quell those rumors or those suppositions now. Florida absolutely is in play. Florida is not a red state. It has been a red-performing state. What we know is when there are strong candidates at the top of the ticket, when people believe that elections are competitive, they come out and vote.”

The Florida Democrats say more than 6,646 “hot leads,” or potential volunteers, have signed up in recent days to boost the ticket.