Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 7.26.24

Two events critical to former President Donald Trump’s campaign will occur today in South Florida. The 2024 Republican presidential nominee will privately meet with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He also will speak at The Believer’s Summit, a Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach.

The meeting with Israel’s head of state could have the most significant policy implications. It notably comes as Democrats assert Trump’s weakness on foreign policy but after neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris greeted Netanyahu at an airport when he arrived in Washington for an address to Congress.

In contrast, Trump said on Truth Social that he deferred to Netanyahu in scheduling the meeting in Palm Beach. Ahead of the meeting, Trump also shared on his social media for the first time that he has received correspondence from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who sent a letter to Trump following an apparent assassination attempt on the Republican. Abbas condemned political violence, notable as conflict continues between Israel and Hamas.

When Trump shared the letter, he stressed a desire to address international policy in his meeting with Netanyahu. “Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East!” Trump posted.

As for the summit, Trump is the headliner for the three-day event, including speeches by former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and several conservative religious leaders. Turning Point Action will co-host the event, the political arm of TPUSA, and TPUSA Faith, the organization’s faith outreach group.

“At this crucial time in America, the Believers Summit is not just an event; it’s a call for believers to rise in unity and biblical truth with an unshakable faith,” reads a website promoting the summit. “We are committed to empowering attendees with practical knowledge and strategies to live out their faith boldly and counteract the prevailing ‘woke’ narratives with grace, truth, and conviction, rooted in the Gospel.”

–@KamalaHarris: Trump agreed on a September 10th debate. It now appears he’s backpedaling. Voters deserve to see the split screen that exists on a debate stage. I’m ready. So, let’s go.

–@CaitlinMoran: It’s bold, for someone seeking votes, to hone in on “childless cat ladies” when the leader of Childless Cat Ladies is TAYLOR SWIFT.

–@CraigCalcaterra: (JD) Vance is the first major national candidate who was brought up marinating in that weird, unctuous right-wing online echo chamber in which they all know each other’s inside jokes and references and do not realize that normal people think it’s inscrutable, weird and off-putting.

–@FrankLuntz: I’m hearing from multiple credible sources within Democratic leadership that Arizona’s @SenMarkKelly is emerging as the leading candidate for Vice President – at least as of this moment. His centrist approach and anti-gun work is seen as both complementary and additive to Kamala Harris’ ticket. Pennsylvania has more electoral votes, but Arizona is still significant and a key swing state. Kelly’s selection would take Arizona off the GOP target map.

–@JimmyPatronis: No surprise here. More hollow attacks from @FlaDems and no real ideas. How is @NikkiFried saying we should help drive down insurance rates? Keep high-inflation nation going with Kamala? That won’t work. We run Special Sessions in FL and set new insurance policies to drive down rates and Nikki is just sitting on the sidelines complaining. I guess that’s all the Florida Dems have left

“Kamala Harris tightening gap with Donald Trump as more national polls show presidential race within margin of error” via A.G. Gancarski for the New York Post – The New York Times-Siena College sampling of 1,142 likely voters shows the Republican nominee with a marginal lead over the Democratic Vice President – 48% to 47% with leaners factored in – and giving every indication the race for the White House could have a photo finish in November.

The NYT-Siena survey shows that both Trump and Harris command intraparty loyalty, with 93% of Republicans and Democrats saying they’re behind their party’s standard-bearer.

Harris has a slight edge with independent voters in a two-way race, with 47% backing the Veep, 45% behind Trump and 7% up for grabs.

When the field is expanded to include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other marginal candidates like Libertarian Chase Oliver, the Green Party’s Jill Stein and independent Cornel West, the Siena survey is even more sterling for Harris.

She leads Trump 44% to 43% in that expanded field, with the support of 89% of Democrats, 70% of Black voters, 52% of Hispanic voters, and 51% of women.

“Jason Miller says a Trump-Harris debate ‘will happen’” via Jacob Knutson of Axios – A televised debate between Trump and Harris “will happen,” Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, told Axios. Miller said the Trump campaign is “non-committal” to the Sept. 10 debate hosted by ABC News, but there will be another debate – and “should be multiple debates.” Trump, in recent days, has said he would debate Harris but pushed back on the ABC debate, calling on a more conservative media outlet like Fox News to host. Biden ending his bid for President and Harris quickly locking in enough Democratic delegates to become the party’s presumed nominee has thrown future debate scheduling into question. “A debate will happen. I’m not sure it will be ABC,” Miller told Axios.

“Barack Obama plans to endorse Harris for President soon” via Carol E. Lee, Jonathan Allen and Monica Alba of NBC News – Obama and Harris have been in close touch since she announced her presidential candidacy, having multiple conversations this week as she kicks off her campaign, according to four people familiar with their discussions. Obama privately has fully supported Harris’ candidacy and plans to endorse her soon, these people said. “He has been in regular contact with her and thinks she’s been off to a great start,” one said. Obama is one of the only high-profile Democrats in the country who has yet to endorse Harris. While other party leaders have stepped forward to back her publicly, he has so far kept his support private.

“An online army rises, this time on Harris’ side” via Drew Harwell, Taylor Lorenz, Justine McDaniel and María Luisa Paúl of The Washington Post – Jaelyn Richter, a 27-year-old therapist in the Minneapolis suburbs, was painting her basement with her husband when she realized she had the perfect song for a TikTok video about Harris. Sitting for an hour at her kitchen island, she pieced together a music video on her phone by splicing emoji-adorned clips of Harris dancing over the voice of pop star Chappell Roan singing, “He doesn’t have what it takes to be … a girl like me.” Richter said she had felt demoralized about politics for years. Her small TikTok following had only ever seen videos about her personal life and Taylor Swift. But in the moment, “it just felt like something had given me life again,” she said.

“JD Vance confronts upheaval and uncertainty in first 10 days as Trump’s running mate” via Steve Contorno and Kit Maher of CNN – Minutes into his first solo event as Trump’s running mate, U.S. Sen. Vance had already divided his hometown audience here – over doughnuts. While reconnecting with the locals in the crowd over shared memories and favored haunts, Vance posited taking his security detail to nearby Central Pastry Shop after his event. Amid laughter, stans of a rival doughnut shop shouted at the stage: “Milton’s!” The Ohio Republican, in damage control mode, offered to the dissenters, “I love Milton’s, too.” Crisis averted. Vance has already faced far greater upheaval than pastry debates since joining the Republican ticket – more than perhaps any modern vice-presidential nominee.

“Jennifer Aniston hits back at Vance’s viral ‘childless cat ladies’ comments” via Kimi Robinson of USA Today – Aniston is hitting back at comments about politicians who are “childless cat ladies” made by Republican vice presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Vance, which have recently gone viral. “The Morning Show” star, 55, took to her Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot of a social media post in which Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the MeidasTouch Network, shared a 2021 “Tucker Carlson Tonight” interview clip with Vance. “JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Harris are ‘childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,’ and have ‘no direct stake’ in America,” Filipkowski wrote alongside the 28-second clip.

Happening today – The Harris for President campaign will kick off a weekend of action in Florida to mark 100 days until the General Election. The campaign will engage thousands of people through more than 36 events across the state, including canvass launches, press events, and visits from local and state Democratic leaders like Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, and DNC delegate Samantha Herring: Bay County Women for Harris Meet & Greet, 11 a.m. CST, Panama City, RSVP here; Escambia County Meet & Greet with voters, 11:30 a.m. CST, Pensacola, RSVP here; Gadsden County Voters for Kamala Harris, 5:30 p.m. EST, Quincy, RSVP here; Okaloosa Meet and Greet with voters, 5:30 p.m. CST, Fort Walton Beach, RSVP here.

“Ron DeSantis says business couldn’t handle ‘patchwork’ of local heat protections for workers” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – The issue, according to DeSantis: Local control would create a regulatory “patchwork” that would have befuddled the capital class. “It preempted local governments,” DeSantis said, adding that the state has a “regular framework” including “what we didn’t want.” “You don’t want a patchwork of, like, Miami-Dade has all this, and then you go to Collier, and then it’s totally different because people are doing business in multiple jurisdictions in this state,” DeSantis explained at Mo’s Bagel and Deli in Aventura. While the state bans cities from enforcing water breaks and so-called “cooling measures,” DeSantis notes that there are “employee guidelines from the state level that can be tweaked one way or another,” while “businesses are able to do what they want to do.”

“Florida Democratic women say state ‘absolutely is in play’ with Kamala Harris running for President” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – In the wake of President Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorse Vice President Harris, Florida Women Leaders are rallying to support her bid for President. A trio of Democratic women leaders across Florida held a joint online news conference supporting the sudden rise of Harris as Republicans have unleashed an onslaught of attacks on the hopeful replacement for Biden. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell and Rep. Johanna Lopez spoke about a new sense of energy among Democrats after the stunning change at the top of the ticket.

“At 100-day mark to election, Shevrin Jones joins local officials to boost Harris campaign” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics – Democratic Sen. Jones will headline a Saturday event in Miami Gardens looking to stump for Harris as she looks to close out the Democratic presidential nomination and take on Trump. The event, appropriately titled “100 Days Out Harris for Florida Canvass,” will occur 100 days before Election Day on Nov. 5. Joining Jones will be Miami Gardens Council member Linda Julien and Miami Gardens Council member Reggie Leon. “We are 100 days away from the most important election of our lives! Across the country, folks are coming together to work to make sure Vice President Harris wins in November,” the event description reads.

“Stop calling Trump a ‘felon,’ Florida voting rights leader says” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times – Democrats and news outlets are casting this year’s presidential race as pitting a prosecutor – Harris – against a “felon” – Trump. And one of Florida’s voting rights leaders wants them to stop. Desmond Meade, who led the 2018 effort to restore voting rights to Floridians convicted of felonies, says the term is stigmatizing the estimated 20 million Americans with those convictions. “To resort to playground antics of name calling or reducing the election of the President of the United States to being a contest between a Prosecutor and a ‘F-word’ is robbing this country of the serious dialogue it deserves,” Meade said in a news release.

“Up against the clock, abortion rights initiative petitions Supreme Court for help” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – The group backing an abortion rights initiative is petitioning the Florida Supreme Court to nullify the new “financial impact statement” warning voters about Amendment 4’s implications. Earlier this month, the Financial Impact Estimating Conference (FIEC) approved a statement set to appear under Amendment 4 on the ballot that alerts voters about potential litigation costs and declining tax revenue if Amendment 4 passes. “The increase in abortions could be even greater if the amendment invalidates laws requiring parental consent before minors undergo abortions and those ensuring only licensed physicians perform abortions,” the statement also says. Amendment 4 leaders argued the new statement is misleading and isn’t accurate.

“Faith and politics: Catholic groups spend to defeat Florida’s abortion rights amendment” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel – Catholic organizations are putting hundreds of thousands of dollars into fighting a Florida ballot initiative that would protect abortion rights, inserting the church into one of the most hotly contested and controversial issues in this year’s elections. The Catholic Church has done the same in other states that have voted on abortion measures, and its influence could loom large as voters head to the polls in November, with about 1-in-5 Floridians identifying as Catholic. Catholic groups have donated about $234,000 to Florida Voters Against Extremism, a political action committee opposing the measure known as Amendment 4 and are urging their parishioners to reject the proposal.

“Meghann Hovey ends challenge to Neal Dunn in CD 2” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Democrat Hovey has withdrawn from her challenge against Republican U.S. Rep. Dunn. That likely sets up Tallahassee lawyer Yen Bailey to step in as a replacement nominee. Hovey notified the Florida Division of Elections she was ending her candidacy in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. “I am making this announcement at this time to ensure that the Florida Democratic Party will have sufficient time in advance of the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election to designate a nominee to fill the vacancy which is occasioned by my withdrawal from the election,” she wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

“Greg Folley backs development variance after major donation to campaign committee” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – The Marco Island City Council voted to allow the largest buffer reduction ever approved between a commercial development and cemetery. Months earlier, property co-owner Anthony Oliverio donated $7,000 to Friends of Greg Folley, a political committee chaired by Marco Island City Councilor Folley. That committee has promoted his candidacy for an open seat in the Legislature representing House District 81. The development request from VO Capital ultimately passed on a 5-2 vote with Folley in support. That vote came after a hearing that spanned hours on July 22 and included numerous residents near the site speaking in opposition.

“Johnnie Lloyd drops out of HD 84 race, handing Dana Trabulsy GOP nomination” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Barely a month out from an August Primary, Lloyd has withdrawn from a House District 84 race. Lloyd had been challenging incumbent Rep. Trabulsy, a Fort Pierce Republican. “This decision has not been made lightly,” Lloyd wrote in an email to the Division of Elections. “I firmly believe that our party and our country are at a critical juncture where unity and collaboration are more important than ever. By withdrawing my candidacy and supporting Representative Trabulsy, I hope to facilitate a more cohesive and united front, enabling us to focus on the common goals and values that bind us together.”

“DeSantis celebrates back-to-school sales tax holiday beginning Monday” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice – DeSantis celebrated the state’s Back-to-School sales tax holiday, which will go into effect on Monday. The two-week period, ending Aug. 11, exempts sales tax on most back-to-school products. “I appreciate the Legislature stepping up and renewing this,” DeSantis said during a news conference. “I think it’s important that we’re able to provide relief for Florida families, particularly given how much everything has gone up so much over the last three and a half years.” Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris thanked the Governor for working with the Legislature to continue the tax holiday.

“DeSantis says Special Session to fix condo law is up to Legislature” via Gray Rohrer of the Tallahassee Democrat – As condominium owners throughout the state face significant hikes in their homeowner association assessments, DeSantis said it’s up to the Legislature to convene a Special Session to fix the law that spurred the increases. “If the Legislature has ideas about how to make this more sensible for people, I’m totally open to all that,” DeSantis told reporters during an appearance in Aventura. Reacting to the June 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condo in Surfside, Miami-Dade County, lawmakers unanimously passed legislation (SB 4-D) and DeSantis signed it in May 2022. The collapse killed 98 people. It requires condo buildings of three or more stories to receive an inspection after 30 years.

“Ready or not here they come: 20,000 college employees expected to join state health insurance plan” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics – As many as 20,000 employees at Florida colleges are expected to switch to the state group health insurance program, which will likely drive up costs for a program that has needed cash infusions from legislators to stay in the black. State economists gathered to draw new forecasts for the number of individuals and families participating in the program that provides health insurance coverage to state and retired state workers. DeSantis signed legislation this year (HB 5101) allowing state college staff to enroll in the health insurance plan. But DeSantis vetoed the $80 million lawmakers agreed to put in the state budget to offset the increased costs associated with potential new enrollment.

“Florida’s new unemployment claims drop for fifth time out of six past weeks” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – Florida’s first-time unemployment claims are dropping again, which has been the trend in the Sunshine State for most of this Summer, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). In five out of the last six weeks, Florida’s initial unemployment filings have dropped from week to week. Such was the case for the most recent week ending July 20 before seasonal adjustments. There were 6,833 first-time jobless filings last week in Florida, a dip of 1,222 from the week ending July 13. Last week’s report showed those claims increasing, an aberration in otherwise falling numbers over the past month and a half.

“Family law sections seek legislative safeguards for quasi-judicial officers” via Jim Ash of Florida Bar News – A newcomer, the child support hearing officer couldn’t anticipate the ugly threats resulting from her adverse decision or the police protection her family would require. “He called her office, knew her full name, and knew her assistant’s name. He knew her husband’s name and called his office. He knew where her child was in school,” said Clay County Magistrate K. Beth Luna. “It was very scary.” That’s just one example the Family Law Section cites in a white paper that calls for new legislation to protect magistrates, child support hearing officers, administrative law Judges, and other “quasi-judicial officers” and their administrative assistants.

“Sheriff vows safety ahead of Trump’s meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – The day before Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service will keep the event “comfortable” and safe. “There’s a lot of apprehension out here right now about presidential visits and dignitaries, given what happened,” Bradshaw said during a news conference, referring to the assassination attempt of Trump on July 13. “Look, we’re well-trained at this. … We’ve never had a glitch.” Bradshaw urged people not to “think for a minute” that the Secret Service is nothing short of “excellent.” “We know what each other is doing every second,” Bradshaw said.

“Trump calls on FBI head to resign for comment on Joe Biden’s competency” via Sareen Habeshian of Axios – Trump called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign for allegedly lying to Congress about Biden’s mental competency. The Trump appointee, whose term is set to run into 2027, has previously come under heavy criticism from the former President and his allies. Wray spoke before the House Judiciary Committee about the assassination attempt against Trump. During that hearing, Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz asked Wray when he began to notice “cognitive decline” in Biden. Wray said he doesn’t meet with the President often, “but what you’re describing is not something that I’ve observed during my interactions.” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that Wray’s response indicates he “found nothing wrong, mentally or physically, with ‘Joe.'”

“New Secret Service Director got his start fighting drug crimes as a South Florida police officer” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – The acting Secret Service Director taking the helm of a department grappling with its failures after the Trump assassination attempt got his start as a local police officer fighting drug crimes during the crack cocaine epidemic. Ronald Rowe always wanted to be in the Secret Service, assistant West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Spatara recalled, ever since the two went through the police academy together in 1995. Now, the former patrol officer will take charge of the entire organization, replacing Kimberly Cheatle after calls for her removal and a tense appearance before Congress culminated in her resignation. “He told us in the police academy his goal was to make it into the presidential protection detail,” Spatara said.

“Economic growth quickens, rising at 2.8% rate in second quarter” via Harriet Torry of The Wall Street Journal – The U.S. economy accelerated in the second quarter as consumers increased spending, businesses invested more in equipment and stocked inventories, and inflation cooled. Gross domestic product – the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., adjusted for inflation and seasonality – rose at an annual rate of 2.8% for April through June to $22.9 trillion, the Commerce Department said. That was faster than the 1.4% pace in the first quarter and well above the 2.1% rate economists expected. Household spending, the main driver of the U.S. economy, increased quickly as Americans’ incomes continued to rise.

“Rick Scott, Kat Cammack file legislation supporting families using IVF treatment” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice – Republican U.S. Sen. Scott and Republican U.S. Rep. Cammack filed legislation that supports families as they pay for medical expenses, such as in vitro fertilization, or IVF. The bill decouples Health Savings Accounts, also known as HSAs, from high-deductible health plans and doubles the current contribution limits on HSAs from $4,300 to $8,600 for individuals and $8,550 to $17,100 for families. “IVF is a wonderful thing that enables so many Americans to start and grow their families,” Scott said in a statement. “For me and my family, the blessing of IVF is personal, as my youngest daughter is currently undergoing IVF treatments to grow her family.”

“Jared Moskowitz files bill to end ‘atrocious’ martyr payments for anti-Israel terrorism” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – So-called “pay to slay” programs that reward terrorists and their families for carrying out violent acts against Israel could soon face international sanctions through bipartisan legislation U.S. Rep. Moskowitz just filed. Moskowitz co-introduced the PLO and PA Terror Payments Accountability Act with fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado and Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Lawler of New York and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey. Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas is carrying its companion. If passed, the measure would crack down on financial rewards issued to terrorists and members of their families after committing bombings, stabbings, or other attacks in Israel.

“Special delivery: Biden picks Val Demings for Postal Service position” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – The former Police Chief and member of Congress is headed back to Washington, courtesy of the Biden administration, as a Governor of the United States Postal Service for a term expiring Dec. 8, 2030. “The Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service is comparable to a Board of Directors of a publicly held corporation. The Board comprises up to nine Governors, the Deputy Postmaster General, and the Postmaster General. Making a full Board composed of 11 members. The President of the United States appoints the Governors with the advice and consent of the Senate,” the USPS says, explaining what the Board does and affirming that Senate confirmation will be required to finalize her selection. If confirmed by Marco Rubio, his Republican counterpart Scott, and the rest of the Senate, Demings will join a group of veteran Democratic politicians who have found appointed sinecures in Biden’s Washington.

“Palm Beach Sheriff candidate calls opponent a ‘fucking asshole’ during virtual forum” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Palm Beach County Sheriff candidate Michael Gauger used some colorful language during an online candidates’ forum this week, calling his Republican Primary opponent a “fucking asshole” during their closing remarks. Gauger insists he thought he was on mute at the time. The outburst came near the end of a virtual event hosted by When We All Vote Palm Beach Voting Squad, a nonpartisan community organization dedicated to boosting voter participation. The target of Gauger’s ire: retired Bartow Police Cpt. Lauro Diaz, who previously served with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

“Jose Aragu nets $368K for Miami-Dade Sheriff bid with big assist from hedge fund billionaire” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Republican Miami-Dade Police Maj. Aragu’s campaign for county Sheriff more than doubled this month’s fundraising total, thanks to a big assist from billionaire Ken Griffin. Griffin, the CEO of hedge fund Citadel, gave Aragu’s political committee $300,000 on July 11. Aragu added $67,500 from other sources between June 1 and July 12. That brings his gains since entering the race in October to $550,000. Griffin, a self-described “(Ronald) Reagan Republican,” previously donated $500,000 to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, a Democrat. But he skipped over – at least for now – Levine Cava’s preferred Sheriff candidate, James Reyes, a longtime Broward County Sheriff’s Office executive whom she recruited last year.

“‘You’re not going to be bullied’: Broward Sheriff declares zero tolerance for election intimidation” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – Despite the ultra-heated political atmosphere surrounding the 2024 Elections, Sheriff Gregory Tony has declared that voter intimidation won’t be tolerated at polling sites in Broward County. “The message you need to hear is this: If you vote by mail, if you go into the traditional settings, it will be safe and secure. And you’re not going to be bullied by anyone,” Tony said. The Sheriff’s comments came in response to several questions he received at the Pembroke Pines Democratic Club. Some club members, many of whom volunteer for candidates at polling places, told him they were concerned about what might await at polling places during early voting this Fall and on Election Day, Nov. 5.

“Traffic, growth top of mind for political newcomer, incumbent in SLC Commission District 3” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers – The St. Lucie County Commission District 3 Republican Primary is pitting a veteran incumbent against a political newcomer who said she feels people’s voices aren’t being heard. Incumbent Linda Bartz, a former longtime Port St. Lucie City Council member, is being challenged in the Aug. 20 Primary by Erin Lowry, who owns The Barn at Oleander LLC, a wedding business, and is also a speech therapist. The winner will face a write-in candidate in the Nov. 5 General Election. Bartz, 73, said working with the City of Port St. Lucie on traffic and development are important issues.

“Main issues in IRC Commission District 5 Primary include growth, development” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers – Management of development and growth appear to be among the top issues in the Aug. 20 Republican Primary for the District 5 County Commission seat. Laura Moss, a two-term Vero Beach City Council member, is running for re-election to a second County Commission term, while Tracey Zudans leaves a Vero Beach City Council seat in vying for the County Commission position. The winner of the Primary will face a write-in candidate in the Nov. 5 General Election. “What I hear from the community is in sync with my own thoughts and observations, and that is, we need to be very careful, exercise great caution with regard to development,” said Moss, 71, of Vero Beach.

“Family ties on the dais? Dania Beach election could put Mayor’s cousin in office” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – Can two cousins really serve together on the Dania Beach Commission? That question is being asked around town now that the cousin of Mayor A.J. Ryan is running for office in the upcoming city election in November. Here’s the answer: Yes, indeed, it is perfectly legal for relatives to serve together as Commissioners. Colman Ryan, the cousin in question and son of County Commissioner Tim Ryan, says he’s caught the “political bug” and wants to get more involved in his community. Ryan, 26, is one of seven candidates competing for three seats on the five-member City Commission on Nov. 5.

“Michael Stern, longtime Aventura Commissioner, dies at 57” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Stern, a longtime local leader who made an indelible impact on his community through his many public service, publishing and real estate contributions, has died. Stern died at home, surrounded by his family, after a yearslong battle with colorectal cancer at 1:45 a.m. July 25. He was 57. He was supported and is survived by his wife, Randy; his children, Jordan and Ryan; and his mother, Roz. Serving from 2005-2014 and again from 2022 until his death, Stern holds the distinction of being the second-longest-serving elected official in Aventura’s nearly 30-year history. “Michael Stern epitomized what it meant to be a public servant,” Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg said in a statement.

“Miami condos lure rich Mexicans who want to park cash overseas” via Kelsey Butler, Jennifer Epstein and John Gittelsohn of Bloomberg – More than a dozen well-heeled prospective investors gathered at the Presidente InterContinental hotel in Mexico City’s ritzy Polanco neighborhood on a recent morning. They were there to hear a pitch on Miami real estate; many were lured by a two-page newspaper ad touting luxury amenities in condos starting at $500,000. Interest in stashing cash in overseas properties has soared among wealthy Mexicans since the landslide win for President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and her Morena party in last month’s elections. They’re seeking an escape as speculation swirls that the next government will undermine the rule of law and boost taxes on the rich, never mind the official denials.

“Family sues Miami police officer over fatal crash during high-speed chase” via Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times – On March 31, 2023, Angel Morales, a 64-year-old delivery driver for Hialeah-based party supply store COD Supplies, was approaching an intersection in Allapattah when Miami police officer Luis Quesada sped through a stop sign in an unmarked police, according to a crash report. The car struck Morales’ box truck, causing it to spin 180 degrees and flip onto its side. The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report stated that the officer failed to yield the right of way and “exceeded posted speed.” In a new lawsuit, Morales’ wife of 28 years, Melba Morales, is suing the city, Quesada, and a police officer who was a passenger in Quesada’s vehicle on counts of negligence, wrongful death, due process violation, and municipal liability. Melba says the police department did not immediately inform her that her husband had died and that she instead learned from his employer.

“Orlando-area city leaders blast proposed county growth controls” via Ryan Gillespie and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel – Mayors or attorneys representing most Orange County cities and towns declared their opposition to a pair of proposed ballot measures imposing new restrictions on development, drawing battle lines with county leaders over how the region should grow. Their objections were listed in a sharply worded letter to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, signed by local officials, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson. Also onboard are representatives of Belle Isle, Eatonville, Edgewood, Maitland, Oakland, Winter Garden, Ocoee and Windermere. One of the measures would erect higher hurdles to development in rural areas. At the same time, the other could grant the county veto power over cities’ efforts to annex land outside their limits.

“New Regina Hill allegations: Changes to will would have given her elderly woman’s money, property” via Ryan Gillespie and Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel – Agents probing elder abuse allegations against suspended Orlando City Commissioner Hill have gathered evidence that she stood to gain far more control over an elderly constituent’s resources than was previously known, through proposed changes to the woman’s will diverting money and property to Hill and her grandson. Records newly released by prosecutors say the 96-year-old woman expressed surprise when asked about a draft of proposed changes to her will. “I’m so confused now, but it looks like everything I have goes to Regina Hill,’” the woman said. The information is in a 38-page summary of the yearlong investigation into Hill.

“Pulse Committee has inaugural meeting, discusses vision for Orlando memorial” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel – In the newest effort to reconcile one of Orlando’s most tragic chapters, survivors, family members of victims and others discussed sometimes conflicting visions for a memorial to the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre during an inaugural meeting of the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee. The City of Orlando established the 18-member panel earlier this month – just weeks after the tragedy’s eighth anniversary. The collapse of the onePulse Foundation, previously tasked to create the memorial, has left a tough task: to create consensus around an effort that so far has sown dissension. Among the Committee members are Mayra Alvear Benabe, whose daughter was killed in the attack; Tommy Connelly, a survivor; and Nancy Rosado, a survivor of the Sept. 11 attacks.

“Hoteliers announce latest endorsements in Central Florida races” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – The influential Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association’s PAC has issued a third round of endorsements for several state and local races. The group picked two Republicans and five Democrats for the upcoming Aug. 20 Primary and Nov. 5 General Election. “CFHLA PAC and PC is proud to support (this) experienced and qualified group of bipartisan candidates in the upcoming 2024 election cycle,” said Jay Leonard, the Chair of the CFHLA PAC and PC who is also a hotel general manager at Disney Springs. “Each of these pro-hospitality candidates has fought for the tourism and hospitality industry throughout their public service and has an outstanding track record of problem-solving and proven results for our Central Florida community.”



“Andrew Warren accidentally lists endorser who didn’t endorse, a seemingly honest error that’s opened a can of worms” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics – Warren, the former Hillsborough County State Attorney whom DeSantis removed from office in a game of politics, is now running to get his old job back, and he’s got a bunch of people supporting him in the process. But is Warren, a lawyer who absolutely understands the law, following the rules when it comes to gathering endorsements? Maybe he is, but we don’t know. He could have told us, but he didn’t. Here’s the background. Earlier this week, Florida Politics received a tip from a reliable source claiming that one of Warren’s endorsers, Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan, hadn’t actually endorsed him.

“Text message blasts Vince Nowicki’s past troubles to benefit his GOP challenger, except he no longer has a GOP challenger” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics – Some GOP voters in Pinellas County recently received a text message blasting Republican candidate for County Commission Nowicki. The text went out before Nowicki’s Republican challenger, David Leatherwood, withdrew from the race, meaning what began as an attempt to support Leatherwood may have benefited incumbent Democrat Charlie Justice. Nowicki is seeking the District 3 seat, which Justice has held for over a decade. Leatherwood’s departure from the race, which came after the qualifying deadline for candidates, means it will be a matchup between Nowicki and Justice. Hence, a dig on Nowicki is an unexpected gift for the Justice camp.

“Can a judicial candidate advertise herself as ‘conservative’?” via Dan Scanlan of Jax Today – Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland says judicial candidates cannot advertise a political party, but “stating conservative does not violate that requirement.” The Florida statute regarding judicial candidates explains it as well. The statute says candidates cannot participate in partisan political party activities other than registering to vote as a party member. They cannot campaign as a member of any political party or advertise themselves as a member of one. Candidates cannot endorse any candidate, make political speeches other than on their behalf, contribute to political party funds, or solicit or accept contributions from any political party.

“Write-in candidates in Escambia Commission District 1 race have ties to Jeff Bergosh” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal – Three of the four candidates running in the Escambia County Commissioner District 1 race have close ties to incumbent Commissioner Bergosh and their presence in the race could split the vote in his favor. Bergosh has never won a majority of votes in the GOP Primary for County Commission. Because there is no runoff in the contest, the candidate with the most votes wins, even if it’s not a majority. In 2016, Bergosh won with 41% of the vote, as 59% of Primary voters chose someone other than Bergosh. In 2020, he won with only 39% of the vote, as 61% of Primary voters chose an alternative.

“Don’t forget the down-ballot: Four GOP pariahs want to privatize Sarasota Memorial Hospital, but word is getting out and they are getting nervous” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics – When is the last time you heard Trump utter a single reference to the pandemic that, only a few years ago, was rocking the globe? Why hasn’t he? Because people want to move on and look to the future. However, there is an exception to every rule. And that exception resides in Sarasota County where four COVD-obsessed whackadoodles are running for Hospital Board with threats to privatize Sarasota Memorial Hospital – a five-star health care facility no matter how you slice it. Sure, these loons are now doing everything in their power to reverse their positions, understanding that a platform that involves hiking medical costs and forcing doctors to find work elsewhere is not exactly a winning message.

“Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board reaffirms commitment to keeping facility public” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – An informal straw poll of Sarasota County Public Hospital Board members reaffirmed their commitment to keep the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System public. The unofficial assessment came about after Hospital Board member Victor Rohe attempted to introduce a motion to require a unanimous vote by all nine members to privatize the health care system. Privatization of the 99-year-old hospital and its network has become an issue on the campaign trail, with four seats on the Board up for election this year and dueling slates of Republicans, as well as a slate of Democratic candidates to face the GOP Primary winners. Members of each slate point fingers at their opponents as champions of privatizing Sarasota’s safety net hospital.

“Cape Coral Deputy Fire Chief appointed Acting Chief since April, Fire Department says” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press – While Cape Coral’s top fire official has remained behind the scenes over the last three months, officials confirmed he is still serving in the Fire Chief capacity. Andrea Schuch, spokesperson for Cape Coral Fire, told The News-Press that Ryan Lamb remains the Fire Chief. “He was tasked by City leadership with spearheading the FEMA flood insurance project for Cape Coral, so while he is on that project, Mike Russell is acting as fire chief,” Schuch wrote in an email. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s website, the national program “provides insurance to help reduce the socio-economic impact of floods.” Lamb began the project on April 8, leading to Deputy Fire Chief Michael Russell’s appointment as Acting Chief.

“LeBron James as Paris Olympics flag bearer: Doesn’t sit right with me” via David Skilling of Culture of Sport – The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Monday that James secured the honor following a vote by nearly 600 members of Team USA, he will be alongside Coco Gauff as the other flag bearer.

While James’ selection as flag bearer is a testament to his extraordinary career and the respect he commands, for me, it raises questions about whether this decision truly reflects the spirit of the Olympics. I am a huge fan of LeBron but can’t help but feel he already enjoys immense publicity as the face of the NBA, and his selection overlooks athletes for whom the Olympics represent the pinnacle of their careers.

Choosing an athlete from one of these sports as flag bearer would have shone a light on their dedication and success, offering a fairer distribution of the Olympic spotlight. With his annual presence as the face of the NBA for the last 20 years and the extensive media coverage, James already enjoys a level of recognition that most Olympians can only dream of.

While James is undeniably a deserving and inspiring figure, the decision to have him carry the American flag at the Paris Olympics might not have been right. Considering that the Olympics traditionally represented amateur athletics, including professional athletes, this dynamic has shifted. While the evolution of The Games to include professionals is understandable and supported, some moments could still be reserved to celebrate athletes who don’t make $50,000,000 per year on their franchise contracts and aren’t on mainstream networks every day around the world.

“Trump-wasn’t-shot theories proliferate” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner – The first theory held that a bullet had actually shattered a glass teleprompter panel, and a shard of glass then hit Trump’s ear. That theory suffered from the fact that the teleprompter panels were not hit by bullets and appeared to be intact after the shooting. But that did not stop the theorists from starting with the glass and going on from there. If you think this sounds a little weird, you should know that such speculation is relatively common on the Left and becoming more so daily. No need to list a lot of examples. It’s out there. Now, the speculation has received the imprimatur of the director of the FBI. Christopher Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and, on two occasions, suggested that Trump might have been hit by “shrapnel.”

“Against the former misogynist in chief, Harris’ gender is an asset” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times – Harris’ doubters on the Democratic side don’t focus on her gender. Some Democrats don’t want her to pick another woman as a running mate – they worry that such a ticket might be a milestone too far – but they’re not afraid that a woman on top is a mistake in the battle against Trump. Maybe, just maybe, it’s exactly the way to go. Women’s reproductive rights are in the foreground of this Presidential Election, and Harris is practiced and eloquent in her defense of them, and that could widen a gender gap in a way that works to Democrats’ advantage. Women voters could be the barricade between Trump and that first-day dictatorship.

“A lot of major shifts beneath the surface in a new Trump-Harris poll” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times – The poll found Trump ahead of Harris by one percentage point, 48% to 47%, among likely voters. Other than the name of the Democratic candidate, “Trump +1” is a result that could have been from any other Times/Siena poll before Biden’s disastrous debate. However, question after question, there are major shifts from previous Times-Siena polls, which were all taken before Harris essentially locked up her party’s nomination for President, before the Republican convention, and before the attempted assassination of Trump. Even the one-point Harris deficit represents a significant improvement for Democrats from Biden’s six-point deficit in our last Times/Siena poll. Democrats, meanwhile, are ready for Kamala. Nearly four-fifths say the party should nominate her for President, compared with 14% who say they should nominate someone else.

“JD Vance’s sad, strange politics of family” via Jessica Winter of The New Yorker – It’s possible that, if Vance had his way, citizenship in the United States would be conferred not solely by birthright but by marriage and children. He has spoken admiringly of efforts made by Hungary’s far-right Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, to boost his nation’s marriage and birthrates, including a policy that offers subsidized loans to couples who wed before the bride’s 41st birthday: if the couple have two kids, a third of the loan is forgiven; if they have three kids, the loan is zapped entirely. “Why can’t we do that here?” Vance asked in a speech during his Senate campaign in 2021. “Why can’t we actually promote family formation?” To this end, Vance also saw a lever to pull inside the voting booth. “When you go to the polls in this country, as a parent, you should have more power,” he said. “You should have more of an ability to speak your voice in our democratic republic than people who don’t have kids.” It was immediately apparent that, for Vance, fertility is a Republican. He lamented the “childless left,” who have no “physical commitment to the future of this country.”

“Project 2025 is a bad bet for Florida’s future” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix – Florida is on the front lines of climate change. We’re a mostly flat state surrounded by water on three sides and close to the equator. The rising sea level creeps further inland here, and the temperatures climb far higher, even at night. Florida leads the nation in heat-related illnesses. Lest you think I’m exaggerating, consider this: Last week, a Florida plant, the Key Largo tree cactus, became the first species in the world to be completely wiped out by climate change. The cacti, known for their height (up to 20 feet), were washed away by rising seas. Project 2025 refers to stories like this as “climate alarmism.”

What Michelle Schorsch is reading – “Champagne sales slump due to lack of ‘celebration’ and joy in the world, industry execs say” via Brooke Steinberg of the New York Post – Talk about Champagne problems. Luxury goods company LVMH is seeing a drop in revenue for Champagne sales in 2024 – and the brand’s chief financial officer thinks it might be because there’s not much joy in the world right now. “Champagne is quite linked with celebration, happiness, et cetera,” CFO Jean-Jacques Guiony said on an earnings call, per Business Insider. “Maybe the current global situation, be it geopolitical or macroeconomic, does not lead people to cheer up and to open bottles of Champagne. I don’t really know.” In other words, because people aren’t so inclined to pop open a bottle of bubbly with the state of the world, the industry is feeling it.

“5 current, former USF athletes competing in Olympics” via Kevin Accettulla of WFLA – Five current and former University of South Florida (USF) athletes will compete in the Olympics. According to the university, Zahria Allers-Liburd, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Katie Kitching, Bethy Munuga, and Evelyn Viens will compete in their respective sports. Allers-Liburd and Saminu are current students, while Kitching, Munuga, and Viens are all former students. USF’s five athletes are the most out of any school in the American Athletic Conference, according to the university.

“Gaylord Palms: ‘Elf’ movie inspires 2024 ‘Ice’ attraction” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel – Gaylord Palms will slide into new territory for this year’s “Ice” attraction. For the first time, the elaborate ice-sculpting attraction will be based on “Elf,” the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell. “You’ll really follow Buddy’s journey from the North Pole to New York City,” said Niko Nickolaou, senior director of special events and creative for Gaylord Hotels. Buddy is a human, played by Ferrell, who was raised as an elf. The Gaylord event, which runs between Nov. 15 and Jan. 4 at the Kissimmee resort, will play with proportions in some areas as seen in the film. “You walk in, and you see this oversized Buddy as he’s the L in ‘Elf,’ and that’s a great photo op,” Nickolaou said.

Celebrating today are former House Speaker Steve Crisafulli, former state Rep. Richard Stark, Carol Bowen, Andrew Gillum, Pete Murray, and Jason Steele.

