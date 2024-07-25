Special delivery: Joe Biden picks Val Demings for Postal Service position

Orlando’s Val Demings may have been rebuffed in her 2022 bid for the U.S. Senate, losing by 17 points in what was a Republican wave election.

But the former Police Chief and member of Congress is headed back to Washington, courtesy of the Joe Biden administration, as a Governor of the United States Postal Service for a term expiring Dec. 8, 2030.

“The Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service is comparable to a board of directors of a publicly held corporation. The Board consists of up to nine Governors, the Deputy Postmaster General, and Postmaster General. Making a full Board composed of 11 members. The Governors are appointed by the President of the United States with the advice and consent of the Senate,” the USPS says, explaining what the board does and affirming that Senate confirmation will be required to finalize her selection.

If confirmed by Rubio, his Republican counterpart Rick Scott, and the rest of the Senate, Demings will join a group of veteran Democratic politicians who have found appointed sinecures in Biden’s Washington.

Former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson was picked in 2021 to be the administrator of NASA, and still is in that position.

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, who was a candidate for Governor in 2018, was selected that same year as the Department of Education’s Assistant Secretary for Legislation and Congressional Affairs.

José Javier Rodríguez, the Labor Department Employment and Training Administration’s Assistant Secretary, served in both the state House and Senate, before losing his election in 2020 by just 35 votes with a “ghost candidate” fooling some voters.