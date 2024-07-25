Hoteliers announce latest endorsements in Central Florida races

The influential Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association’s PAC has issued a third round of endorsements for several state and local races.

The group picked two Republicans and five Democrats for the upcoming Aug. 20 Primary and Nov. 5 General Election.

“CFHLA PAC and PC is proud to support (this) experienced and qualified group of bipartisan candidates in the upcoming 2024 election cycle,” said Jay Leonard, the Chairman of the CFHLA PAC and PC who is also a hotel general manager at Disney Springs.

“Each of these pro-hospitality candidates has fought for the tourism and hospitality industry throughout their public service and has an outstanding track record of problem solving and proven results for our Central Florida community.”

For House District 26 — formerly held by Rep. Keith Truenow, who is running for the Senate — CFHLA supports Republican Nan Cobb, a former Eustis City Commissioner. CFHLA picked incumbent Democratic Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis for House District 40 and former Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez, a Democrat, for House District 46.

For the crowded field for Orange County Supervisor of Elections — a position with no incumbent in the race — CFHLA PAC endorses former Orange County Public Schools Board Member Karen Castor Dentel, a Democrat.

The group is also backing incumbent Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph, a Democrat, for re-election, as well as incumbent Osceola County Property Appraiser Katrina Scarborough, a Democrat.

And finally, for Seminole County Commission’s District 5 race, CFHLA picked incumbent Andria Herr, Republican.

“The hospitality and tourism industry is delighted to support each of these leaders, who are committed to keeping our community the best place to work, play, live and visit,” said Robert Agrusa, President and CEO of the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association. “Additionally, each candidate understands the importance of the hospitality and tourism industry and is willing to face any challenge head on.”

The CFHLA represents approximately 80% of the more than 129,500 hotel rooms throughout the Central Florida region, as well as more than 500 suppliers who work within the tourism industry

Here is the full list of endorsements the group has made for the 2024 election cycle in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.