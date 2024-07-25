July 25, 2024
Florida Democratic women say state ‘absolutely is in play’ with Kamala Harris running for President
Image via AP.

Drew Dixon

1000 (13)
Democratic women leaders say Florida is better positioned in presidential ticket with Kamala Harris.

In the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, Florida Women Leaders are rallying to support her bid for President.

A trio of Democratic women leaders across Florida held a joint online news conference supporting the sudden rise of Harris as Republicans have unleashed an onslaught of attacks on the hopeful replacement for Biden.

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell and Rep. Johanna Lopez all spoke about a new sense of energy among Democrats after the stunning change at the top of the ticket.

The trio initially pointed out many of the same talking points that have been repeated in the past four days, with Driskell saying Harris is “the best prepared to prosecute the case against Donald Trump.”

Book said the Amendment 4 ballot initiative set for the Nov. 5 election that could roll back many of Florida’s recently passed restrictive abortion measures plays in Harris’ favor since she’s been such an outspoken pro-abortion rights advocate.

But Driskell tried to dispel the general perception that Florida is a “red state” and now favors Republicans.

“We are seeing a groundswell of support for Vice President Kamala Harris,” Driskell said. “What people may not know is that there was a call on Monday here in Florida with over 2,000 black women excited and ready to support Vice President Harris.”

Driskell acknowledged the developments in the past week have reenergized Democratic operatives in Florida and more than 6,000 people have volunteered to join Democratic campaign efforts in the Sunshine State since Sunday.

“There are some who would try to say Florida is not in play,” Driskell said.

“Let me try to quell those rumors or those suppositions now. Florida absolutely is in play. Florida is not a red state. It has been a red-performing state. What we know is when there are strong candidates at the top of the ticket, when people believe that elections are competitive, they come out and vote.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

