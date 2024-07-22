Fentrice Driskell sees meaning for all Black women if Kamala Harris becomes Democratic nominee

The first Black woman to lead a party caucus in the Legislature sees history being made.

Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, a Tampa Democrat, said it’s personally important to her to see Democrats rally around Vice President Kamala Harris for President. More importantly, she sees groundwork late that could produce America’s first female President, a woman of color at that.

“Black women are often commended for being the backbone of the Democratic Party, so the potential of the Democratic nominee to be a Black woman is especially meaningful to me,” she said.

Politically, she sees a potentially Harris candidacy energizing significant blocs of voters who could be important to victory in the fall; Black, female and Asian American all can see themselves in Harris, a half Indian American-half African American, as a nominee.

“It definitely opens up possibilities in Florida, and maybe even North Carolina. Maybe Georgia starts to look different,” she said. “I think having a Black female at the top of the ticket makes states the campaign previously did not seem in play to be competitive.”

President Joe Biden on Sunday announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Presidential Election amid intense political pressure. He endorsed Harris, who now has the support of the vast majority of Florida delegates, and appears to face no significant opposition for the nomination.

As Florida House Democratic Leader, Driskell said she sees benefits to the change down ballot, including in many races for Florida House seats. She notes that Democrats flipped a Central Florida House seat from red to blue earlier this year, largely on the strength of Democrat Tom Keen’s support of abortion rights.

Driskell said Harris has proven especially elegant on the issue of reproductive rights.

“Having Vice President Harris on top of the ticket gives a boost because the Vice President is so good at talking about the abortion issue in a positive way, with relatability and trustworthiness,” Driskell said.

On a Democratic press call, Sen. Shevrin Jones noted Harris was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, part of the Divine Nine group of traditionally Black fraternities and sororities. Driskell, a member of the Delta Sigma Theta, said the Divine Nine has been especially important at reaching professional Blacks and engaging them in politics. “It’s college-educated people who are committed to seeing excellence and advancement in the community,” she said.

She recalled that when Biden named Harris as her running mate, a network of Divine Nine leaders sprung into action to raise money and canvass for the ticket. Indeed, the AKA 20 pearls often sported by Harris became somewhat of a symbol of Divine Nine members’ support for the campaign.

Driskell also anticipates Republicans will try to use her race and gender against her. Already, some far-right activists are questioning Harris’ natural born citizenship, as former President Donald Trump once questioned that of former President Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black President.

“We know that it’s rooted in racism and xenophobia and, frankly, rooted in fear,” Driskell said. “It does tell us a lot about the Republican Party of today, that the party, and I’m not necessarily talking about the Republican people but the party, is willing to go as low as they can and sink even lower than I ever thought possible.”

She noted Trump’s mother immigrated from Scotland, making the accusation particularly risible.

But she also told Florida Politics that she would be surprised if Republicans did not level some attacks based in discrimination on race and gender.

“What has been encouraging is the quickness with which support consolidated behind Harris,” Driskell said. “That sort of unity and excitement and enthusiasm can overcome any misogynistic rhetoric that has been thrown her way.”