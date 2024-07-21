Florida Democrats rally around Kamala Harris as rightly successor to Joe Biden

Florida Democrats quickly lined up to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the best successor to President Joe Biden. Political leaders at all levels offered their support shortly after Biden announced he would exit the 2024 race.

“We must follow his example and stand united behind Vice President Kamala Harris and continue to fight for the freedom, democracy, and opportunities that brought so many of us to this incredible nation,” posted Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate.

She’s the leading Democratic fundraiser challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, and has a vested stake in a strong top-of-ticket candidate running against former President Donald Trump.

Privately, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried also has signaled she believes the national party should select Harris as the presidential nominee.

Plenty of other Democrats holding office also voiced support for Harris to become the nominee when Democrats meet next month. State Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, said it’s important for the party to transition and rally behind a successor to Biden quickly.

“I would not be honest if I said I’m not saddened by the decision, because the President has been a transformational leader and he’s just a good man!” Jones said. “With that said, it is only right that we unite behind Vice President Harris.”

Of note, Biden himself has pointed to Harris, his personal choice for Vice President, as the one he’d like to follow him into office.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he said.

Harris eagerly embraced the support and made clear she will seek the nomination, four years after a short-lived run in 2020.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris posted on social media. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, was unequivocal in announcing who he wanted as a successor to Biden.

“I hereby endorse Kamala Harris! That’s the tweet,” he posted on X.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Democratic Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, also made clear the party needs to transition to backing the Vice President.

“I love and respect Joe Biden immensely and I have total faith in Kamala Harris and the American people who will help us beat Donald Trump,” she posted online.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, also offered his support, and shared news Gen Z For Change had also endorsed Harris.

“I am proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to be President of the United States,” Frost posted. “Let’s get to work to defeat Trump and reject fascism.”

And U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor released her own statement indication she intends to follow Biden’s lead and back Harris as a successor.

“There is a lot at stake in this election and I have full confidence in Vice President Harris,” the Tampa Democrat said. “She is a fighter who stands up for reproductive freedoms, civil rights, lowering costs for families and lifting up all Americans. I look forward to working for her election and defeating Donald Trump.”