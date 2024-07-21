President Joe Biden ends his 2024 bid

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.

Biden announced his decision in a letter released on social media. He then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

The President said he will address the American people later this week “in more detail about my decision.”

The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following the June 27 debate, in which the 81-year-old president trailed off, often gave nonsensical answers and failed to call out the former President’s many falsehoods.

Republican lawmakers have begun to argue that if Biden isn’t fit to run for re-election, then he should immediately resign.

“If Joe Biden is too weak to stay in the race for the presidency, he should RESIGN as our Commander-in-Chief immediately,” Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn posted on X.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley reposted Biden’s letter on X and wrote, “Then RESIGN your office. If you can’t run a mere political campaign, you can’t be President.”

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Biden’s decision to leave the race, but he and his team had made their preference for facing Biden clear.

In recent days, they had also tried to cast Democrats’ efforts to replace Biden as a “coup,” as part of a larger effort to try to distract from Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election after he refused to accept the results, as well as the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

“At this very moment, Democrat Party bosses are frantically trying to overthrow the results of their own party’s primaries to dump Crooked Joe Biden from the ballot,” Trump charged at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan Saturday night, calling Democrats the real “enemies of democracy.”

Biden plans to serve the remainder of his term in office, which ends at noon on Jan. 20, 2025.

