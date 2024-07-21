Joe Biden to quit Presidential race

Several media outlets are reporting President Joe Biden is bowing out of the U.S. Presidential campaign. MSNBC host Jen Psaki, former Biden White House spokesperson, reported just before 2 p.m. that Biden has announced he will stand down from the campaign. Florida Politics will have more information as it becomes available.
Biden published a letter thanking Americans explaining his decision. The Associated Press reported:
President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following the June 27 debate, in which the 81-year-old president trailed off, often gave nonsensical answers and failed to call out the former president’s many falsehoods.
Biden plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, which ends at noon on Jan. 20, 2025.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a letter posted to his X account.
Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s instant favorite for the nomination at its August convention in Chicago.
9 comments
ScienceBLVR
July 21, 2024 at 2:07 pm
Go Kamala! It’s about frickn time…
Demo Comedy Show
July 21, 2024 at 2:20 pm
Time for what? DEI time? How about putting your best and brightest forward and not subject yourself to DEI? She might be an attractive lady but she is not ready to be CIC of the USA. If there is an open convention and the donors decide on someone else, especially white, then watch out as the Demo Party / Donors get labeled as racists. Karma
Demo Comedy Show
July 21, 2024 at 2:08 pm
I was enjoying the drama. Looks like it is the donors not the voters that control the Demo Party. Who will the donors select now? Looks like the Pelosi mob can stand down for now.
Ocean Joe
July 21, 2024 at 2:16 pm
Good call. A lesson in humility for all of us.
Demo Comedy Show
July 21, 2024 at 2:26 pm
Yup. Shame on Jill, the rest of his family. I won’t get into the media coverup that has taken place for the last four years.
My Take
July 21, 2024 at 2:25 pm
Nw it’s time to put doddering old man Trump out to pasture.
Demo Comedy Show
July 21, 2024 at 2:27 pm
Well an assassin tried that last week. He isn’t going anywhere. The big “M” momentum is on his side right now.
Ocean Joe
July 21, 2024 at 2:33 pm
I think, in spite of Hulk, the dog, Kid Rock, the ear bandage that the momentum just shifted. While Kamala would have trouble beating Trump yesterday, it’s pretty clear that the majority of American voters (including you) didnt want Trump or Biden.
Let’s see how it shakes out, you may need to get your Stop the Steal yard sign out of the garage.
Michael K
July 21, 2024 at 2:28 pm
Thank you, President Biden, for your decision to put country first – and for your humility to step aside.
Now let’s talk about the fraudulent, criminal, senile old man in the race. Go, Vice- President Harris!