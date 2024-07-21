July 21, 2024
South Florida politicians react to Joe Biden exiting 2024 race

Ryan NicolJuly 21, 20243min0

240207-joe-biden-se-1002a-623a5e (1)
'He has always done what was best for the country.'

After President Joe Biden made a historic decision not to run for a second term in November, South Florida politicians from both sides of the aisle were quick to react.

Democrats praised the President’s work during his first term, while Republicans largely began questioning whether he has the ability to continue running the country until January. Here is a sampling of those reactions:

— Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez: “If Joe Biden isn’t capable enough to seek re-election, he’s not (capable) enough to remain serving as our President. For the good of the country, (Biden) should step down and resign.”

— Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast: “Biden is… Unfit to stand trial. Unfit to run. Unfit to be president for 1 more second.”

— Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz: “He is a patriot! And one of the most successful public servants in American History. His record of service may never be seen again.”

— Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz: “I love and respect (Joe Biden) immensely and I have total faith in (Kamala Harris) and the American people who will help us beat Donald Trump. I am so proud and thankful for what President Biden has done for our nation and party.”

— Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones: “When I came on board to support the President, it was I believed in his vision for America. He has always done what was best for the country. I would not be honest if I said I’m not saddened by the decision, because President has been a transformational leader and he’s just a good man! With that said, it is only right that we unite behind Vice President Harris.”

— Democratic state Rep. Dan Daley: “Proud to have supported President Biden and thankful for his continued willingness to put country first.”

___

This post is breaking and may be updated.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

