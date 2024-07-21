July 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris for President as he drops out of race

Drew DixonJuly 21, 20241min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Bill and Hillary Clinton honor Joe Biden, throw support behind Kamala Harris

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Florida Republicans say Joe Biden should resign

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ken Welch thanks Joe Biden for ‘lifetime of public service,’ credits him for supporting local communities

kamala harris (Large)
Biden wants Democrats to officially nominate Harris at party convention in August.

President Joe Biden announced on X that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, then wasted little time in calling for Democrats to rally behind his Vice President Kamala Harris and affirm her as the party’s official nominee next month at the party convention in Chicago.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat (Donald) Trump,” he said in his statement.

His decision to stand down from the campaign came after calls increased Sunday from Democratic lawmakers demanding he bow out of the campaign.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida political leaders react to Joe Biden dropping out of presidential race

nextAnna Paulina Luna brags about calling Joe Biden’s departure from race, joins GOP calls for resignation

2 comments

  • Tom

    July 21, 2024 at 2:58 pm

    Does that mean no mini primary?

    Reply

    • Bye Bye Joe

      July 21, 2024 at 3:03 pm

      Depends on what the donors and Pelosi’s mob want to do.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Joe Biden ends his 2024 bid

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more