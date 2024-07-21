Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris for President as he drops out of race

President Joe Biden announced on X that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, then wasted little time in calling for Democrats to rally behind his Vice President Kamala Harris and affirm her as the party’s official nominee next month at the party convention in Chicago.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat (Donald) Trump,” he said in his statement.

His decision to stand down from the campaign came after calls increased Sunday from Democratic lawmakers demanding he bow out of the campaign.