Anna Paulina Luna brags about calling Joe Biden’s departure from race, joins GOP calls for resignation

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna reacted to news that President Joe Biden had withdrawn from his re-election campaign, bragging that she called it months ago and joining GOP calls for Biden to step down from the presidency entirely.

“I was right. This has been, I believe, in the works for a really, really, really long time based on the fact that even Democrats know — and I know this because I’ve had conversations — that Biden is cognitively just not there,” the freshman Congresswoman representing Florida’s 13th Congressional District said in a video response posted to X.

She went on to raise what is quickly becoming a common refrain among Republican leaders.

“If he’s not seeking re-election because of his current condition, which it is evident — people do not have faith in him to execute his position as President — why is he not resigning earlier? And I think that that’s the bigger concern, is that they’re trying to justify him now staying in and finishing his term when we all know that there’s issues,” she continued.

Biden announced Sunday afternoon he would withdraw from the race, and he endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, to be the Democratic nominee for President.

Luna also speculated about who might become the nominee.

“It’s not going to be Gavin Newsom because Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom are from the same state,” she said of the California Governor.

Luna further floated that Hillary Clinton may reemerge onto the political stage, another speculation that has gained traction among conservatives.

“I think she might try. She’s been wanting to be President for a while. But either which way, whether it’s Kamala, Hillary Clinton or someone else, they all lose. Trump’s going to win big this November,” Luna said.

Luna is facing her own re-election campaign, with a host of Democrats running for their party’s nomination to take her on in November.

While Democrats have targeted the race as winnable, it still favors Republicans. The Cook Political Report lists it as likely Republican at R+6.

None of Luna’s hopeful challengers had responded to Biden’s news in the immediate moments after the announcement.