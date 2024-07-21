Ken Welch thanks Joe Biden for ‘lifetime of public service,’ credits him for supporting local communities

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is praising President Joe Biden as Biden exits his re-election race.

Welch applauded Biden for his “lifetime of public service” in a post to X, just moments after Biden announced he would suspend his campaign.

“I commend President (Biden) for his lifetime of public service and the work that he has done on behalf of the American people,” Welch wrote. “His decision was not made lightly and I am thankful for his commitment to doing what is best for our nation.”

Welch went on to commend Biden for local support.

“I am grateful for the Biden administration’s partnership in support of local communities, including (St. Pete),” he wrote. “Thank you, President Biden, for your leadership, and Godspeed in your next phase of public service.”

Welch did not weigh in on who should take Biden’s place on the campaign trail. Support has been coalescing around Vice President Kamala Harris, though other names have also been floated, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Biden has already endorsed Harris as his preferred successor.

In his announcement, Biden didn’t directly address the waves of calls in recent days and weeks for him to step down from the race, but in a letter to the American people said he made the decision “in the best interest of my party and the country.” He said he would “focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In a separate post, Biden praised his “very first decision” as the Democratic nominee for President four years ago, which “was to pick Kamala Harris” as his running mate.

“And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden wrote, adding his “full support and endorsement” for his No. 2 “to be the nominee of our party this year.”

“Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat (Donald) Trump. Let’s do this,” he posted.

Welch is a Democrat who supported Biden in 2020, though the mayoral position is nonpartisan.