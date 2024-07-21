Florida Republicans say Joe Biden should resign

If President Joe Biden won’t stand for re-election, many Florida Republicans say he should leave office now.

“If President Biden isn’t fit to run for re-election, he isn’t fit to continue as commander-in-chief. He should resign,” posted U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Republican. “We are in a period of maximum danger with a wide open southern border and the world on fire.”

Waltz spoke at the Republican National Convention this month amid rumors he could become Secretary of Defense if Donald Trump returns to the White House. He’s not the only one who suggested that national security may be at risk if Biden remains in the White House until January.

“It was painfully clear that Biden wasn’t competent for office going way back to 2021. Democrats laughed when I said Biden should be removed from office after his deadly Afghanistan withdrawal disaster. They’re not laughing now,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican up for re-election this year. “Over those four years, we have seen immense damage done to our country.”

Several members of Florida’s congressional delegation slammed Biden as too weak to lead the nation if he can’t even stand for re-election.

“Not running for reelection is a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief,” posted U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican. “It’s disturbing and reckless that he’s been ‘running’ the country as long as he has.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican Co-Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, suggested that even amid reports that Democrats were pushing Biden to drop out, such a move inherently meant they didn’t think he was strong enough to serve.

“If Democrats believe (Biden) doesn’t have the mental acuity to be their candidate, how can they allow him to continue to be our President?” he posted on X last week.

Republicans at numerous levels of state government suggested similar thoughts on the news Biden said he would not seek a second term weeks out from the Democratic National Convention.

“His inability to do the job as Commander-in-Chief has been apparent despite their attempts to hide it, and requires his resignation from office,” said state Rep. Tom Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican running for state Senate.