Florida political leaders react to Joe Biden dropping out of presidential race

President Joe Biden ended weeks of speculation and announced he would not seek re-election. The news prompted swift reactions among Florida’s political leaders.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, posted: “The most progressive and one of the most effective Presidents in our country’s history. The President to do the most on ending gun violence, defeating the climate crisis, and protecting working people. I have a lot more to say but for now I’ll just say: Thank you Joe Biden.”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St., Petersburg Republican, posted: “Called this months ago and the media laughed. Guess who was right?”

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, posted: “He is a patriot! And one of the most successful public servants in American History. His record of service may never be seen again. I hereby endorse Kamala Harris!”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, posted: “Not running for reelection is a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. It’s disturbing and reckless that he’s been ‘running’ the country as long as he has… Let me repeat: if he doesn’t have the mental fitness to be re-elected in 4 short months, he doesn’t have the mental fitness to be President RIGHT NOW.”

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Republican, posted: “If President Biden isn’t fit to run for re-election, he isn’t fit to continue as commander-in-chief. He should resign. We are in a period of maximum danger with a wide open southern border and the world on fire.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, posted: “I love and respect Joe Biden immensely and I have total faith in Kamala Harris and the American people who will help us beat Donald Trump. I am so proud and thankful for what President Biden has done for our nation and party.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Webster, a Clermont Democrat, released a statement: “”Joe Biden’s decision to step aside is just the latest attempt from the radical left to stop President (Donald) Trump. It will not work. The debate exposed what the American people knew, despite the media’s and Democrats attempts to cover it up for the last three years – President Biden cannot lead this country and his administration is in chaos. And Kamala Harris and every Democrat on the liberal left’s dream list are even more extreme than the current President. It’s an American nightmare. The Democrat’s nominee will inherit the record of the Biden/Harris administration, soaring inflation, a border crisis, and a country deeply divided. Americans are less safe, less respected on the world stage, and overall less prosperous. At the same time, President Trump is offering unity, safety, and an economy that will prosper. The American people deserve a leader who is transparent, accountable, and committed to enacting policies that truly benefit our nation. The American people want President Trump in the White House to Make America Great Once Again!”

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Miami Democrat, posted: “Thanks to President Joe Biden and his lifetime of service, America has never been stronger. Under his and Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership, our nation has made unprecedented strides in expanding access to affordable health care, investing in our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, creating millions of jobs to boost our economy and empower the American worker, and confirming over 100 judicial nominees to the bench – including Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. President Biden has defined what it means to be a patriot and dedicated public servant. As he has done for his entire career, President Biden is putting the good of the American people and our democracy first. We must follow his example and stand united behind Vice President Kamala Harris and continue to fight for the freedom, democracy, and opportunities that brought so many of us to this incredible nation.”