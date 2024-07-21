Maxwell Frost backs Kamala Harris for President and sees hope for Dems in Florida

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of Congress, is endorsing Kamala Harris for President, saying the Vice President will energize the next generation to beat Donald Trump.

“I believe that she will win, and I believe she will win with a lot of young voters coming to vote for her,” Frost said in a press conference hours after President Joe Biden announced he is no longer running for a second term. “I’m excited even talking about it, to be honest. And so that’s why I’m going to be on the road for the Vice President.”

Frost joined a group of Democrats, including Biden himself, pushing for Harris to take over the campaign.

The Orlando Democrat said he believes Biden could still have defeated Trump after his poor debate performance.

“But the President has obviously made this decision,” Frost said. “Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, Independent, Green Party, whatever, I hope you can at least look at this man doing this and say, ‘Wow. What an act of humility and what leadership.'”

Frost said he anticipated a hostile backlash from Republicans as he announced his support for Harris.

“We’re going to see some of the most racist and misogynistic attacks that we’ve seen in a long time from Donald Trump and a lot of his supporters on the Vice President,” Frost said, adding he thought those attacks “would come across in poor taste to most Americans.”

Frost declined to say who he believes would be a good Vice President should Harris become the official Democratic nominee.

“I think we’ll need to kind of see how this process rolls out,” Frost said. “Unlike the Republican Party, I think we have a very large bench of Governors and Senators who could at one point be President an,d in the future, obviously be Vice President.”

Frost spoke with measured optimism about the Democrats’ chances of winning back Florida. He pointed to state Rep. Tom Keen in Central Florida and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, two Democrats with recent victories fueled by independent voters leaning more to the left as good signs for the future, Frost said.

“I’m not going to lie and sit here (and say) we’re going to flip the state in one cycle,” Frost said. “It’s going to take time. It’s going to take work, but I actually think we have a really good chance.”