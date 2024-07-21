Donald Trump strategists question Joe Biden fitness, attack Kamala Harris record

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign team took one more swipe at President Joe Biden as he exited the race.

Trump strategists Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, both Florida operatives, released a statement questioning the Democratic President’s fitness.

“Crooked Joe Biden is a complete fraud and a disgrace to our Country,” the two said in an extensive statement. “Biden has left our borders wide open, allowing up to 20 million illegal aliens to enter the United States, creating a Biden Migrant Crime Wave and taxing precious resources. Biden has taken our once-great economy and ruined it, creating record inflation and causing Americans to have to choose between groceries and gas.

“Biden has been so weak, pathetic, and incompetent as a leader that he allowed 13 American servicemembers to be killed in Afghanistan, which set off a chain reaction that caused Putin to invade Ukraine and Hamas terrorists to attack Israel. World leaders are laughing at us.”

The strategists go on to question, as many Florida Republicans have as well, whether Biden can remain President if he is unable to run for another term.

“Joe Biden cannot take himself out of a campaign for President because he is too mentally incompetent and still remain in the White House,” reads the statement from LaCivita and Wiles.

“Biden is a national security threat in great cognitive decline and a clear and present danger to every man, woman, and child in our country.”

The two also turn attention to Biden’s preferred successor, Vice President Kamala Harris, the choice among Florida Democratic leaders to become the 2024 nominee.

LaCivita and Wiles first question whether Harris should assert her current position, implying she should executive 25th amendment powers to force Biden from office now.

“The question then to Kamala Harris is simple: knowing that Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign because of his rapidly deteriorating condition, does Harris believe the people of America are safe and secure with Joe Biden in the White House for six more months?” the statement reads.

But the Trump campaign leaders make clear they are ready to challenge Harris on her record as Vice President and a former U.S. Senator and California Attorney General if she carries the Democratic banner this fall.

“And during this entire term, Kamala Harris — as well as every other Democrat in Washington, sat by and did NOTHING. They are all just as complicit as Biden is in the destruction of our once-great Nation, and they must all be thrown out of office,” the statement reads.

“Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two. Harris must defend the failed Biden Administration AND her liberal, weak-on-crime record in CA.”

Ultimately, the consultants said they are anxious to make their case for Trump to voters.

“We are going to win this election on November 5th and save our Country,” the statement reads. “And then, only then, after we win, can we Make America Great Again!”