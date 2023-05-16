Donna Deegan wins Jacksonville mayoral race

After a competitive and often fractious 2023 mayoral campaign, a winner appears to be emerging in the race between Donna Deegan and Daniel Davis.

With 182 of 186 precincts in, Deegan is ahead, 52% to 48%, giving Democrats a welcome win just months after Republicans dominated the state in the 2022 Midterm Election.

Democrats mounted a mayoral campaign for the first time since Alvin Brown lost eight years ago, with Deegan emerging from the First Election with nearly 40% support, finishing roughly 15 percentage points ahead of Davis. Big fundraising and spending made Davis competitive down the stretch.

In April, the candidate’s Building a Better Economy political committee raised more than $1.71 million. This was the single best month of fundraising for the Davis committee of all time.

Davis’ political committee closed April with roughly $940,000 on hand, having spent nearly $1.47 million in the same month. More than $1 million of that money went to the Duval County Republican Executive Committee for ad buys. Meanwhile, nearly $245,000 went to the Florida Courage political committee.

Davis tacked to the right ahead of the May 16 election, including holding a forum with Board of Education member Esther Byrd and School Board member April Carney in lieu of a final debate with Deegan. He also brooked controversy with a forum with partisan blogger Brendon Leslie, whose attendance at the J6 riots in Washington DC was controversial.

Polling suggested his strategy was not in vain, and may have been necessary to consolidate Republican support. But it appears that wasn’t enough.

A pre-election survey from St. Pete Polls showed Deegan up 48% to 46%, with Davis taking 83% of Republicans to 13% for Deegan. Davis also pulled 10% of Democrats in that survey, against 80% for Deegan.

A survey released in April from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab showed Deegan with a marginal lead over Davis, 48% to 47%, with 5% undecided. In that survey, he had 89% support among Republicans.

Kudos came in statewide for Deegan.

“With her election today, Donna Deegan has begun to write a new chapter for the city of Jacksonville, Florida — one in which the needs of its residents are prioritized, their rights respected, and their freedoms championed. EMILYs List is proud to congratulate Deegan on her victory today. We know she will be a pro-choice leader and changemaker for Jacksonville that will inspire Floridians for years to come,” asserted EMILYs List President Laphonza Butler.

“Ruth’s List is thrilled to see Donna win this race and become the first woman mayor of Jacksonville,” said Christina Diamond, Interim CEO of Ruth’s List.“Tonight, Jacksonville voters sent a clear message, rejecting the status quo and signaling that we will no longer stand for unrelenting Republican attacks on our personal freedoms. The time has come to reclaim our rights and our futures. Donna will be an engaged mayor who will listen to the concerns of Jacksonville’s residents, and use her position to advocate for the best interests of her constituents, something that has been missing in state leadership.”

“This is a major victory for the people of Jacksonville, and shows that when we come together to fight for the issues that matter to Floridians, we can win,” said Susan Stackhouse-Bosquez, Ruth’s List Florida Board Chair. “Donna is a fighter who refuses to give up, even in the face of great challenges, proving time and again that tenacity and determination are critical to success. She is an authentic leader with broad appeal who was able to garner support from NPA and Republican voters for this decisive win. We are excited to see her take office at a time when our state so desperately needs thoughtful and compassionate leaders.”

“I am beyond grateful to Ruth’s List for being my very first organizational endorsement last year, particularly when all eyes were on the 2022 elections. They understand that early support is key to victory, especially in local races. They helped build momentum for my campaign, and provided guidance, training, and resources that helped sustain me through election day. I look forward to working with them to continue inspiring women to run for office, and win,” said Jacksonville Mayor-elect Donna Deegan.