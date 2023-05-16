May 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Full House: Ryan Chamberlin wins HD 24 Special Election
Ryan Chamberlin.

Jacob OglesMay 16, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Chris Miller prevails in Jacksonville City Council at large race

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan wins Jacksonville mayoral race

HeadlinesJax

Jimmy Peluso wins Jacksonville City Council race on second try

Ryan Chamberlin
The Belleview Republican faced only write-in opposition in Tuesday's election.

For the first time in 2023, Florida will now boast a full House of Representatives.

Republican author Ryan Chamberlin has formally won the election in House District 24. The Belleview Republican will now fill a vacancy left by former Rep. Joe Harding’s December resignation.

He faced only write-in candidate Robert “Foxy” Fox in Tuesday’s Special Election. Unofficial final results from the Marion County Supervisor of Elections showed Chamberlin winning 79% of the vote.

Fox indicated to Florida Politics he ran chiefly to close the Primary. He spent $9,2423 over the course of the campaign. By comparison, Chamberlin spent $94,233, most of that in the Primary. Chamberlin has put a $75,000 candidate loan in his coffers and has recouped $45,000 of that to date.

The arrival won’t significantly impact control of the House, where Republicans already enjoyed a supermajority. With Chamberlin formally taking office at midnight on Wednesday, Republicans now control 85 seats in the 120-seat chamber. But that won’t last long. Rep. Fred Hawkins, a St. Cloud Republican, is expected to resign soon to take a new job as president of South Florida State College.

No Democrats even filed for the open seat, where Harding had won a second term unopposed in 2022. Harding vacated the seat after federal prosecutors indicted him for wire fraud, money laundering and false statements tied to COVID-19 pandemic business loans. The former Representative pleaded guilty in March.

The exit shortly after the Midterm Election left HD 24 unrepresented in the House for the duration of the 2023 Legislative Session.

Chamberlin in March emerged from a crowded Republican field, winning 36% of the vote and besting businessman Jose Juarez’s 26%, former Rep. Charlie Stone’s 22%, physician Stephen Pyles’ 8%, and Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner Justin Albright’s 8%.

After the Primary, Chamberlin said he would focus on kitchen table issues.

“I would like to focus on cost-of-living issues that threaten long-term prosperity,” he said. “I believe we need to be more aggressive about reducing property taxes and perhaps point the state toward a day when property taxes can be phased out altogether.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Peluso wins Jacksonville City Council race on second try

nextDonna Deegan wins Jacksonville mayoral race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories