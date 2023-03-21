March 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Harding pleads guilty to charges related to COVID-19 loans
The feds slam Joe Harding just days before a Special Session. Joe Harding image via AP.

Jacob OglesMarch 21, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Joyce Morgan, Jason Fischer to square off in Duval County Property Appraiser runoff

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan, Daniel Davis to face off in Jacksonville mayoral runoff

HeadlinesJax

Terrance Freeman, Ron Salem re-elected to Jacksonville City Council

220224-joe-harding-jm-1454-3a38d5
The Ocala Republican resigned his seat in December.

Former Rep. Joe Harding has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements after facing charges related to obtaining COVID-19 relief funds.

The Ocala Republican changed his plea months after federal prosecutors indicted him. U.S. Attorney Jason Coody announced the plea change.

The former politician now awaits sentencing, with a hearing scheduled for July 25 at the federal courthouse in Gainesville. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor will make the sentence. Harding faces up to 20 years for the wire fraud charge, 10 years for money laundering and five years for making false statements to authorities.

Harding in December resigned his House District 24 seat, a day after prosecutors issued the indictment.

Court documents revealed details of the scheme that led to Harding’s fall. Prosecutors allege Harding lied to the Small Business Administration (SBA) in order to obtain a loan intended for companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He later similarly filed a fraudulent application for a Economic Injury Disaster Loan in the name of a dormant business he previously owned.

Ultimately, Harding obtained $150,000 in federal assistance to which he was not entitled, prosecutors allege.

He used some of that money for personal reasons, transferring more than $10,000 to his personal checking account, another $10,000-plus for a credit card payment, and then sent another payment of more than $10,000 to a third-party business entity.

He was caught after a joint criminal investigation by the FBI, IRS, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and SBA.

The indictment came in December, after Harding had just won election to a second term in the House without opposition. The conservative lawmaker had developed a national reputation as the author of a parental rights bill derided by critics as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, which is now being emulated in other state Legislatures.

That prompted a Special Election for his seat. Former congressional candidate Ryan Chamberlin won the Republican nomination two weeks ago. He faces only write-in opposition in a May election.

That has left HD 24 without representation throughout the Legislative Session this year.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis goes on the offense against Donald Trump

nextBill easing defamation lawsuits against journalists, media outlets heads to final Senate panel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories