March 21, 2023
Terrance Freeman, Ron Salem re-elected to Jacksonville City Council

A.G. GancarskiMarch 21, 20233min0

freeman salem
City Council leadership bats 1.000 in re-election bids.

The current President and Vice President of the Jacksonville City Council swatted challenges Tuesday, each securing four-year terms.

In the at large Group 1 race, City Council President Terrance Freeman defeated Libertarian challenger Eric Parker with 64% of the vote to Parker’s 36%, with all early vote and 180 of 186 precincts counted.

Freeman, a Republican appointed to the Council by Rick Scott in 2018 and elected the next year, ran a quiet campaign. Parker was a regular at many candidate forums. But money was on Freeman’s side. Between his campaign account and his political committee, For the Future We Want, he raised over $275,000. Parker raised under $20,000.

Polling from the University of North Florida showed Freeman up 16 points in late February, even as Democrats and no-party voters backed Parker by 21 points and 8 points, respectively. 

City Council Vice President Ron Salem faced an even closer race against Democrat Joshua Hicks. Salem is ahead 53% to 47%, with 6 precincts outstanding. Salem dominated Election Day vote, taking advantage of a Republican surge, though Hicks carried early voting and vote by mail. 

The same UNF poll showed a 1-point race, with Hicks holding a 6-point lead with no-party voters. But Salem was able to overcome that edge. Salem spent more than $335,000 on the race, according to records kept by the Duval County Supervisor of Elections, while Hicks spent less than $130,000 total.

Freeman and Salem presented as a united front, as you can see from the Tuesday tweet from the former extolling the “winning ticket.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

