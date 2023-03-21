Terrance Freeman, Ron Salem re-elected to Jacksonville City Council

The current President and Vice President of the Jacksonville City Council swatted challenges Tuesday, each securing four-year terms.

In the at large Group 1 race, City Council President Terrance Freeman defeated Libertarian challenger Eric Parker with 64% of the vote to Parker’s 36%, with all early vote and 180 of 186 precincts counted.

Freeman, a Republican appointed to the Council by Rick Scott in 2018 and elected the next year, ran a quiet campaign. Parker was a regular at many candidate forums. But money was on Freeman’s side. Between his campaign account and his political committee, For the Future We Want, he raised over $275,000. Parker raised under $20,000.

Polling from the University of North Florida showed Freeman up 16 points in late February, even as Democrats and no-party voters backed Parker by 21 points and 8 points, respectively.

City Council Vice President Ron Salem faced an even closer race against Democrat Joshua Hicks. Salem is ahead 53% to 47%, with 6 precincts outstanding. Salem dominated Election Day vote, taking advantage of a Republican surge, though Hicks carried early voting and vote by mail.

The same UNF poll showed a 1-point race, with Hicks holding a 6-point lead with no-party voters. But Salem was able to overcome that edge. Salem spent more than $335,000 on the race, according to records kept by the Duval County Supervisor of Elections, while Hicks spent less than $130,000 total.

Freeman and Salem presented as a united front, as you can see from the Tuesday tweet from the former extolling the “winning ticket.”