Donna Deegan, Daniel Davis to face off in Jacksonville mayoral runoff

Jacksonville’s “elite eight” of mayoral candidates is down to a final two.

Democrat Donna Deegan and Republican Daniel Davis emerged from an eight-person field Tuesday night, and will square off in a May 16 General Election.

With 167 of 186 precincts and the early vote and mail vote tabulated, Deegan leads with 40%, a strong total but not the majority support needed to win outright. Deegan carried early vote, vote by mail, and Election Day turnout, despite Republicans dominating Tuesday turnout.

Davis has 25% of the vote, which is far behind Deegan but good enough to set up the second election in eight weeks.

Further back in the count are the other six candidates: former Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson, Republican City Council members LeAnna Cumber and Al Ferraro, Republican former lawyer Frank Keasler Jr., independent Omega Allen and write-in Brian Griffin.

Other candidates fell short of the runoff. Ferraro has 16%, good for third place. Gibson has 9%. Cumber is in fifth place with 8%. Keasler came in with 2%. Allen had 1%.

“Tonight we are the clear front runner to be the next mayor of Jacksonville,” Deegan said at her election watch party. She noted she has run a “positive uplifting campaign that says our best days are ahead of us,” before calling herself the “heavy front runner.”

Plaudits came in from around the state.

“Ruth’s List is thrilled to see Donna make the runoff, and become one step closer to making history as the first woman to lead Florida’s largest city,” said Christina Diamond, Interim CEO of Ruth’s List.“She has been a dedicated community advocate who repeatedly shows up for the Jacksonville community. We know she has the experience and tenacity to win this race and flip this seat blue in May.”

Despite the seemingly comfortable Deegan margin, the Davis team feels good about where they are. Cumber’s negative onslaught didn’t derail their momentum, and they managed to keep Ferraro’s support from growing beyond where it did.

The runoff sets up a battle between two known commodities, each of which have taken different paths to the General Election.

Deegan is an alumna of Bishop Kenny High School, a relative of former Mayor Tommy Hazouri and a longtime on-air personality on First Coast News, Deegan has had name identification no other candidate can match. She has raised more than $1.2 million so far between her campaign account and her Donna for Duval political committee.

She’s run one race before, losing decisively in a challenge to Congressman John Rutherford in 2020. But whereas that race was for a GOP-friendly seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. This time around, she will benefit from a Democratic registration plurality.

As far back as 2015, Davis was telling people he intended to run for Mayor once incumbent Lenny Curry was term-limited. The Westside Republican, running under the “Jacksonville Grown” tagline, has been the strongest fundraiser in the race, with roughly $6 million brought in between his campaign account and his Building a Better Economy political committee.

