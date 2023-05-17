Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.17.23

Good Wednesday morning.

Donna Deegan will make history as the first female Mayor of Jacksonville.

She will also be the first Democrat to serve in the role in more than a decade.

In a hard-fought campaign — with millions of dollars raised between both sides — Deegan defeated Republican Daniel Davis by four points — 52% to 48%.

Republicans have controlled City Hall for 26 of the last 30 years, being the largest city in America headed by the GOP.

Turnout was 33% of registered voters, slightly more than March’s Jungle Primary turnout of just over 25%. Early voting went to Democrats by 4 points — but GOP Election Day turnout made it anyone’s contest.

Tuesday’s race is the first Democratic win since Republican Lenny Curry’s victory against Democratic Mayor Alvin Brown in 2015. Despite a high approval rating, Brown fell to Curry by less than three points.

Curry won re-election in 2019 and was term-limited; he then became one of Davis’ Florida GOP endorsements, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. John Rutherford.

Davis’ campaign raised more money than any municipal bid in recent Jacksonville history — with mixed reactions from Republicans.

Deegan enjoyed support from Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried but also local bipartisan endorsements such as Council members Matt Carlucci and Randy DeFoor as well as a line of activists and pastors.

—@RonDeSantisFL: The (John) Durham Report confirmed what we already knew: weaponized federal agencies manufactured a false conspiracy theory about (Donald) Trump-Russia collusion. It reminds us of the need to clean house at these agencies, as they’ve never been held accountable for this egregious abuse of power.

—@NateMonroeTU: It is difficult to emphasize what a total upset of the established order this mayoral race is.

—@NikkiFried: The @FlaDems are back. 🚨 Jacksonville Mayor-Elect @DonnaDeegan and @DuvalDEC just flipped #DUUUVAL blue!!

—@apantazi: Deegan, in a relatable moment for many Jacksonville parents, said she lost her daughter to Tampa, and she wants to make Jacksonville a more attractive city. “Now I’m going to bring her back.”

—@BrendonLeslie: Democrats officially have a pulse in Florida — big implications on Ron DeSantis and Republicans moving forward

—@AGGancarski: This was @JasonFischerFL’s fallback race, and the voters of Jacksonville apparently noticed.

I’ve already started campaign strategizing for Ron DeSantis because that’s what gay besties are for.😘 #WelcomeToDeSantis #Parody #NewVideo pic.twitter.com/gbWHe6vg3y — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 15, 2023

—@BenjaminBadejo: The newest anti-DeSantis smear: falsely claiming that he is mismanaging FL pension funds and violating SEC anti-kickback rules. Both false. Further, the tiny YoY increase (1.5%) in asset allocation to high-performing PE funds offset the negative results in traditional equities.

—@JimRosicaFL: After a break of several years, the Florida House of Representatives is back on Twitter at @myflhouse

“Ron DeSantis to send troops, soldiers to Texas border in lead-up to presidential run” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — The Governor’s Office said hundreds of state troopers, police and National Guard soldiers, plus boats and planes, are ready to head to the border as early as Wednesday.

The state’s response is being done under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a partnership among all states to provide mutual aid. DeSantis’ response comes at a time when political tensions over immigration are particularly inflamed, with the expiration of a pandemic-era rule known as Title 42.

While a surge in migrants has not happened, Border Patrol officials fear ending the policy could increase migrant encounters at the southern border in the near future.

“While (Joe) Biden ignores the crisis he created, Florida stands ready to help Texas respond to this crisis,” DeSantis said in a statement.

This year’s mission will not be the first time that DeSantis has sent assets to help Texas officers respond to immigration issues. In the Summer of 2021, he spent at least $1.6 million to send dozens of state law enforcement officers on a weekslong border mission in Texas.

The seven-week trip, led by three state agencies, was cast by the Republican Governor as a needed measure to beef up security at the border amid the failures of Biden’s administration, while critics saw the effort as a state-funded political stunt.

“DeSantis is already a presidential candidate. He just hasn’t said it.” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger — A campaign office is opened. A paid campaign staff is in place. Campaign fundraisers are about to make calls to donors. For DeSantis, all that remains for his presidential campaign launch is the announcing. The Florida Governor for more than a year has been positioning himself to run for President, but the effort didn’t reach the official point of no return until Monday when his staff moved into its new headquarters in Tallahassee.

“DeSantis returning to New Hampshire Friday ahead of imminent 2024 announcement” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — DeSantis will travel to the key early-voting Primary state of New Hampshire later this week in what appears to be another sign that the popular two-term conservative Governor is moving closer to launching a Republican presidential campaign. Fox News has learned that DeSantis on Friday will meet with a large group of Republican lawmakers from the New Hampshire House of Representatives who are backing the Governor’s expected White House run.

“DeSantis is set to lock down support from Republican legislators” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — Florida’s top two Republicans in the state Legislature are endorsing DeSantis’ still-unofficial bid for President, a move that is expected to unleash a wave of public endorsements that will help reassert the Governor’s sway in the state that both he and his Primary competitor, Trump, call home “Gov. DeSantis has a proven record of delivering on the pro-family, pro-economic ideals that not only will keep Florida free but will be of critical importance in a 2024 Presidential Election,” Florida House Speaker Paul Renner said. “As Gov. DeSantis makes his final decision to run for higher office, it would be my honor to endorse his candidacy for President of the United States.”

—“Rep. Jessica Baker endorses DeSantis for President” via Lydia Nusbaum of Florida’s Voice

“DeSantis, Donald Trump endorsement fight takes bizarre turn” via Max Greenwood of The Hill — The endorsement battle between DeSantis and Trump is reaching a boiling point. Never Back Down, the main super PAC backing DeSantis for the 2024 Republican Presidential nod, rolled out a list of endorsements from more than 50 New Hampshire state lawmakers Tuesday, including four who had previously announced their support for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“‘He won’t answer’: DeSantis knocks Trump’s refusal to say if he backs six-week abortion ban” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Abortion restrictions have become an early point of contention between DeSantis and Trump, with the Governor pushing back Tuesday on comments Trump made in a recent interview about Florida’s new ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. “He signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that was too harsh,” Trump said while declining to say whether he personally supports or opposes the legislation. Asked about Trump’s comments Tuesday during a bill signing ceremony for legislation cracking down on human trafficking, DeSantis said: “Protecting an unborn child when there’s the detectable heartbeat is something that almost probably 99% of pro-lifers support.”

“DeSantis doubles down on defense of ‘good Samaritan’ subway vigilante” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is doubling down on his defense of a “good Samaritan” who choked out an erratic subway performer in New York City. “Vets look out for other vets,” DeSantis said in his latest defense of Daniel Penny. “What we can’t have in our society is inmates running the asylum,” DeSantis added. “And what you saw on the subway was, you saw a guy that was very dangerous. He was putting people in harm’s way. He was boasting that he may do harm.” Penny choked out Jordan Neely on a New York City subway on May 1.

“DeSantis’ celebration of vigilantism is a new low in MAGA extremism” via Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman of The Washington Post — When DeSantis defended Penny, the former Marine accused of killing a man suffering from mental illness on a New York City subway, the Florida Governor didn’t just laud Penny as a hero. He also cast the law enforcement apparatus prosecuting Penny as presumptively illegitimate. The right in recent years has repeatedly portrayed vigilantes as heroic, and victims as deserving of death.

“Disney argues new Florida law nullifies DeSantis-backed suit” via Brooks Barnes of The New York Times — Florida legislation that was designed to hamstring Disney could end up helping the company, at least in relation to a lawsuit in state court over development at Walt Disney World near Orlando. DeSantis and Disney have been sparring for more than a year over a special tax district that encompasses Disney World. The fight started when the company criticized a Florida education law labeled by opponents as “Don’t Say Gay,” angering DeSantis. His punitive actions since then, and Disney’s efforts to protect itself, have resulted in a federal lawsuit, which Disney filed on April 26, that accused DeSantis and his allies of engaging in a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.”

“Disney asks Florida judge to dismiss Board’s suit as moot” via Ashley Cullins of The Hollywood Reporter — Disney is asking a Florida judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, arguing that the complaint was made moot by a state law and trial courts can’t issue opinions that are merely advisory. Underlying all of this is a fight for control over what was known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney alleges DeSantis dissolved in retaliation for political statements that are protected by the First Amendment.

“DeSantis signs anti-trafficking bill that cracks down on hotels, protects foster kids and helps victims” via Brittany Wallman of the Orlando Sentinel — A new law signed by DeSantis cracks down on hotels that ignore state anti-trafficking laws, helps steer foster teens away from traffickers and creates state oversight of group homes that cater to trafficked women. The bill (SB 1690) was signed by the Governor Tuesday morning and goes into effect July 1. Both the House and Senate unanimously approved the rare bipartisan bill. At the signing ceremony at Coastal Community Church in Lighthouse Point, DeSantis emphasized trafficking of “illegal aliens,” but the bills address trafficking of Florida foster children and women from all backgrounds.

“DeSantis signs 3 bills cracking down on human trafficking” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida has the third-most human trafficking cases nationwide. That distinction could change, thanks to legislation DeSantis just approved. Surrounded by members of the Florida Cabinet, Senate, House and others, the Governor signed three bills to curb illicit activity, after blasting the federal government’s immigration policy. “Last year, 72% of all human trafficking victims were illegal aliens, many coming across the Southern border,” he said.

U.S. Term Limits praises DeSantis for signing school board term limits bill — U.S. Term Limits lauded DeSantis for signing a bill that enforces eight-year term limits for School Board members. USTL began advocating for term limits for School Boards in 2017. USTL President Philip Blumel credits the organization for initiating and driving the advocacy for term limits for School Board members. “Many of us went up to Tallahassee, and we brought lots of activists to testify in favor of this statute. We also attended town halls during the Constitutional Revision Commission battle going back several years for this cause,” he said. USTL Executive Director Nick Tomboulides added, “With the passage of this bill, I am confident this proposal will bring new energy and ideas to School Boards that too often suffer from the same untamed incumbency that paralyzes Congress.”

Shevrin Jones cheers career planning, pre-K bill signings — Democratic Sen. Jones celebrated bills (SB 196/SB 290) the Governor signed into law that would require parents and students to be notified of career and academic planning options and allow for the parent of a public school prekindergarten student who has a disability to decide, in consultation with the individual education plan team, if their student should be retained. “These laws are a significant milestone for the state of Florida and will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of countless students across our great state. As an educator, strengthening education has always been at the forefront of my legislative priorities and I am immensely proud of the bipartisan efforts that have led to the passage of these vital measures. By prioritizing the needs of our students, we are fostering an environment that encourages academic excellence, personal growth, and equal opportunities for all,” Jones said.

“State may question Florida students who watched Disney film with gay character in class” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — The Florida Department of Education could visit a K-8 school in Hernando County as early as Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a fifth grade teacher’s decision to show a Disney movie featuring a gay character in her classroom. A letter sent home to parents Friday and obtained by the Miami Herald indicated a representative from the Office of Professional Practices of the state’s education department “will be on campus on or about Wednesday, May 17, 2023.” If the parent has no objection, the representative “may interview your daughter/son in connection with an investigation of a Florida certified educator,” the letter read.

“Un-Titled: Florida schools risk student safety, underuse federal law on reporting sex abuse” via Kate Cimini of the Naples Daily News — Think about being 17. Think about being awkward, energetic, strong. Coming into your own body. Now, think about that teacher. He calls you “gorgeous,” maybe touches you in a familiar way. He talks about your body in a way that makes you uncomfortable. Off-kilter. While that’s not criminal, it is sex-based harassment. There’s a powerful federal law that could protect you — and others. But Florida’s disinterest in ensuring districts follow federal law has hamstrung that very law and puts children at risk of enduring further harassment and abuse, a USA TODAY Network-Florida investigation has found. While Florida ranks 12th in the nation for its K-12 student population size, it is fourth from the bottom in the use of Title IX.

“Far-right blogger no longer resisting effort to subpoena GOP operatives” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Far-right blogger and Proud Boys associate Jacob Engels has stopped his attempts to block a former Florida House candidate from subpoenaing several GOP political operatives she says worked with Engels to publish defamatory articles about her, an attorney for the candidate said during a court hearing on Tuesday. Liz Cornell is suing Engels for libel after he published articles on his website accusing her of carrying on an extramarital affair and preying on an elderly client in her financial advising business. Cornell is trying to subpoena GOP political operatives.

“Broad climate change concern in Florida linked with recent extreme weather” via FAU Center for Environmental Studies — An increasing number of Floridians agree that human actions are causing climate change, including a record number of Florida Republicans. This finding reinforces the trend observed in the prior seven Florida Climate Resilience Surveys. Three main messages emerge from this latest poll. First, climate change is no longer an effective partisan wedge issue. Virtually all respondents (90%) believe climate change is happening, with 65% attributing the causes to human actions, including 49% of GOP voters. This belief is leading to concern for the future: 61% of Floridians are moderately to extremely concerned about flooding worsening due to climate change.

“Marco Rubio confronts MLB over Dodgers honoring drag ‘nuns’: Not ‘inclusive’ of Catholics” via CatholicVote — Rubio sent a letter Monday to Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred, confronting him over the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to honor a group of pro-LGBTQ activist drag performers who mock the Catholic faith. “Do you believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are being ‘inclusive and welcoming to everyone’ by giving an award to a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians — and not only Christians but nuns, who devote their lives to serving others?” Rubio wrote to Manfred. The letter came the Monday after CatholicVote on Friday reported that the Dodgers plan to honor The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during “Pride” month (June).

“KPMG’s Chad Poppell points to lessons from past storms as hurricane season looms” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Hurricane season is mere weeks away. But Poppell, managing director of Health and Government Solutions for KPMG, said residents of Florida would be wise to make disaster plans now. “We should all take a few lessons from the last and think about it year-round,” Poppell said. “But as hurricane season draws near, people should ask, ‘How am I going to respond if the storm is coming here?’” Poppell since 2021 has worked at KPMG, and before that served as former Secretary of the Department of Management Services and Secretary of the Department of Children and Families.

Happening today — The Florida Elections Commission meets to review and decide cases relating to alleged violations of Chapters 104 and 106, Florida Statutes, and to the late filing of campaign treasurer’s reports: 8:30 a.m., toll-free 1 (877) 309-2074, attendee code 966-952-589.

Happening today — The Florida Cabinet aides will hold a meeting: 9 a.m., Cabinet Meeting Room.

Happening today — Reps. Paula Stark and Fred Hawkins will hold a legislative update: 5:30 p.m., Marina Banquet Hall, 1104 Lakeshore Blvd. St. Cloud.

“Trump’s early 2024 strategy and what it means for DeSantis and Joe Biden” via Brad Bannon of The Messenger — He hasn’t lived in the White House for more than two years, but Trump is still the political center of attention, which is exactly where he wants to be. He is the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, and he is in a statistically significant dead heat against Biden. This week will be the week we’ll see the first of a rash of new surveys that illuminate the political landscape after a tumultuous month in the presidential race.

—“Siena poll: DeSantis in single digits in New York” via Eric Mac of Newsmax

“How a few stories of regret fuel the push to restrict gender transition care” via Maggie Astor of The New York Times — As Republican-controlled State Legislatures have passed over a dozen bills banning transition care for minors this year and have moved to restrict care for adults, people who transitioned and then changed course have become the faces of the cause. Most people who transition do not change course. And yet, the influence of these activists has been striking. Their stories of regret and irreversible physical transformation have tapped into strong emotions about rapidly shifting gender norms, from hardened prejudice to parental worry.

“Biden vetoes resolution that would have restored solar tariffs” via Amy B Wang of The Washington Post — Biden vetoed a resolution that would have restored tariffs on solar panels imported from certain Southeast Asian countries, saying that the resolution would undermine his administration’s efforts to create a strong domestic solar supply chain. The resolution, which passed the House and Senate in bipartisan votes, would have undone a Department of Commerce rule that suspended tariffs on solar panels imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The rule went into effect in November, after Biden in June had ordered tariffs on solar panels from those Southeast Asian countries waived for two years.





“Clear backpacks, secret meetings. Did Broward School Board follow the law?” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward School Board members met behind closed doors in recent months to decide whether to require all students to use clear backpacks and wear school uniforms, discussions that may have violated Florida laws on open meetings. The district notified parents and students on May 5 that the district was requiring all student backpacks, purses and lunch containers to be see-through for the 2023-24 school year, a move that has received heavy backlash. On May 9, School Board members confirmed that they made the decision during a previous closed-door session on security. On Friday, School Board member Brenda Fam confirmed on Facebook that the board was considering a mandatory dress code. She urged her constituents to share their opinions with School Board members.

“LGBTQ group cancels, refunds Fabián Basabe’s tickets for ‘Champions of Equality’ gala” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Embattled Miami Beach Rep. Basabe was persona non grata at a Sunday night gala celebrating people and organizations that have “significantly advanced” LGBTQ equality throughout the Sunshine State. The first-term Republican lawmaker bought a pair of $250 tickets one day earlier for the 2023 SAVE Champions of Equality Awards Gala, which took place in his district in Miami Beach. SAVE, the Miami-based group hosting the event, swiftly canceled the sale and issued him a refund. “Was this a mistake?” he wrote in an email Saturday to outgoing SAVE Executive Director Orlando Gonzales.

“Sheriff Gregory Tony’s ethics case appears before judge in confidential hearing” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A judge held a confidential hearing to address Broward Sheriff Tony’s ethics complaint by a state agency. The Florida Commission on Ethics previously found probable cause to pursue a case into Tony, finding that there were lies and omissions on forms that led him to his first cop job in Coral Springs and ultimately rise to Sheriff. Tony was given two options once the Commission on Ethics found probable cause: He could go to a full evidentiary hearing before a judge with the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings, which hears ethics cases. Or he could immediately enter into a stipulated agreement. Either way, the findings go back to the state Commission on Ethics for its approval.

“‘A new direction’: Pembroke Park fires Chief of new police force” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It was because of money that Pembroke Park decided to ditch its relationship with the Broward Sheriff’s Office in what was supposed to be a cost-cutting move. And it was money that led to the town firing its first Police Chief less than a year after the newly minted Pembroke Park Police Department hit the streets. Town Commissioners, including those elected earlier this year, were concerned about the police department, “in particular the budget,” Town Manager Juan “J.C.” Jimenez said. “Yes, the budget, today, the actual numbers … exceed the original estimates that were presented and approved by the Commission.”

“UM provost to step down, second top leader to be leaving the U” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — University of Miami Provost Jeffrey Duerk will step down from his administrative role in July, becoming the second of six executive vice presidents to exit the top ranks of the largest private university in South Florida this summer. UM President Julio Frenk sent an email to employees and others on Monday breaking the news: “I write to inform you of an important development in the executive leadership team.” After six years, Duerk will leave his executive post as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, take a one-year sabbatical starting July 1, and then return as a full-time faculty member.

“Did a clothing-optional resort in Key West discriminate against a woman? It’s up to judge” via Gwen Filosa of the Miami Herald — A Florida Keys woman alleges that Island House, a decades-old resort in Key West’s Old Town, discriminates against cisgender women, transgender people and those who identify as nonbinary by keeping a men-only policy for patrons. Amina Chaudhry filed her civil rights complaint last June against the resort with the Florida Commission on Human Rights. During two days of Commission hearings in April, the resort’s owner and attorneys defended Island House, saying its business does not discriminate against anyone based on sex or gender.

“Florida Keys man accused of illegally catching wild birds, likely for cash” via Chris Gothner of Local 10 News — A Florida Keys man is facing criminal charges after state wildlife officials said he set nearly a dozen illegal traps at his home “designed to target migratory birds.” Daniel Richard Acevedo was issued a notice to appear on Friday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The traps are “usually placed there by poachers preying on and hoping to sell Florida’s native songbirds and brightly colored wild birds,” which are then “sold at various establishments, including some pet stores.”

“Full House: Ryan Chamberlin wins HD 24 Special Election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — For the first time in 2023, Florida will now boast a full House of Representatives. Republican author Chamberlin has formally won the election in House District 24. The Belleview Republican will now fill a vacancy left by former Rep. Joe Harding’s December resignation. He faced only write-in candidate Robert “Foxy” Fox in Tuesday’s Special Election. Unofficial final results from the Marion County Supervisor of Elections showed Chamberlin winning 79% of the vote.

“UCF requests $176M from tourist tax revenue to speed up athletic facility upgrades” via Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel — The University of Central Florida (UCF) has requested $176.6 million from the Orange County Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force to “accelerate the university’s development of world-class facility enhancements” to UCF’s Athletics Village, according to an application obtained by the Sentinel. The plans are part of UCF’s Mission 12 initiative, the latest fundraising campaign that’s focused on upgrading facilities such as FBC Mortgage Stadium and Addition Financial Arena. Although UCF is allowed to request the Tourist Development Tax (TDT) funds — one of the authorized uses includes publicly owned and operated sports stadiums and arenas — the university has not received TDT money in the last 10 years, according to the document.

“Parent group: Japanese sci-fi book series too violent, inappropriate for high school libraries” via Valerie Boey of Fox 35 Orlando — A Japanese book series is being described as too violent and inappropriate for high school libraries in Osceola County, and a parent’s group is pushing to have the series removed. “Assassination Classroom” is described as a science fiction Manga series — or comic-like — and appears to center around the assassination of an alien-like homeroom teacher to protect Earth. It appears that it was also adapted into a TV series, according to IMDB. “This is one of the first pages,” said Chris Fontenot, of Citizens Defending Freedom, which depicts guns being pointed at the alien-like creature. “Right from the beginning it’s very questionable and alarming, considering the current climate we’re in, in our country.”

“Prosecutor admits presenting false testimony but denies breaking the rules” via John A. Torres of Florida Today — After months of depositions and investigation, The Florida Bar is moving ahead with formal disciplinary charges against Assistant State Attorney Bryon Aven for fraud, deceit, misrepresentation and conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice. Aven faces suspension or possible disbarment among other court remedies for committing prosecutorial misconduct in April 2022 that resulted in a mistrial. But here’s what’s most stunning: the State Attorney’s Office continues to employ and defend Aven, who lied and cheated during a battery trial. If the State Attorney’s Office is OK with this behavior, it makes one wonder what they would do to secure a murder conviction.

“Osceola sheriff, deputies facing lawsuit over deadly Target shooting” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Lawyers for the man killed last year by Osceola County deputy sheriffs as he tried to leave the scene of an alleged shoplifting are preparing a lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office, citing “excessive, unreasonable and unnecessary force.” The pending federal lawsuit, which names Sheriff Marcos López, comes a year since 20-year-old Jayden Baez was gunned down by deputies Scott Koffinas and Ramy Yacoub, who for the first time since the incident have been publicly named. Attorneys Mark NeJame and Albert Yonfa also claimed the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office is investigating the Sheriff’s Office for its handling of the shooting.

“Seminole charter school faces probe over Sunshine law, records violations” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — The governing board of a Seminole County charter school, already facing turmoil over the ouster of its former principal, is under investigation for possible violations of state laws that require school business to be conducted in the public and school records to be publicly available, court records show. A Seminole County judge ordered the school’s five Board members to respond to the state’s subpoenas and turn over relevant messages and emails by June 2.

“Busy Space Coast week with 2 SpaceX launches, ULA’s new rocket hot fire queued up” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The Space Coast has a busy week with two SpaceX launches scheduled including the crewed Axiom-2 flight to the International Space Station. Also on tap is a hot fire test of United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket gearing up for its first-ever flight. The ULA hot fire follows a successful tanking test last Friday of the rocket that will be used on the Certification-1 mission to send up the primary payload of Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander that’s headed to the moon as well as the first two test satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper internet constellation headed for low-Earth orbit.

“Orlando lost to St. Petersburg in MLB’s last expansion. Now it wants another chance.” via Richard Bilbao of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Central Florida long has made a name for itself for spring training baseball, but when it comes to more large-scale approaches such as building a baseball stadium, it has struck out more than once. Now, the topic of baseball stadiums in Orlando is back in the conversation thanks to Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams and his group, Orlando City Baseball Dreamers LLC, crafting a bid to create the next Major League Baseball franchise — the Orlando Dreamers.

“WESH 2 anchor Jim Payne plans to retire” via Patrick Connolly of the Orlando Sentinel — Payne announced he plans to retire in September following a career spanning 45 years, 23 of those in Central Florida. After moving from Raleigh, North Carolina, where he worked for WRAL-TV, Payne joined WESH 2 News in 2000 as a weekend anchor and reporter. Shortly after starting his new chapter in Central Florida, he was anchoring weekdays and has anchored all of WESH 2’s evening newscasts since then. “The time goes by so fast. One day we’re raising young boys, the next we’re making plans around grandchildren,” Payne told his co-workers, according to a news release. “I have been blessed beyond belief professionally, working with some of the most talented people in broadcast journalism.”

“Hillsborough County Commissioner will award commendation to Tampa conspiracy theorist Rodney Howard-Browne” via Colin Wolf of Creative Loafing — InfoWars host Alex Jones once called Tampa evangelical pastor Howard-Browne “one of my favorite pastors,” and apparently, he’s also a favorite of a Hillsborough County Commissioner. Tomorrow, according to the Board of County Commissioners agenda, newly elected District 5 Commissioner Donna Cepeda will present a commendation to The River Tampa Bay Church pastors Rodney Howard-Browne and his wife Adonica. The Board of Commissioners typically awards commendations to “celebrate the significant contributions of businesses, groups, and individuals to the people of Hillsborough County.”

“Tampa’s new Black City Council member bucked political tradition and won” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times — For the ceremony in which she was sworn in as a new Tampa City Council member, educator and political newcomer Gwen Henderson asked her younger sister to hold the Bible. Favorite relatives often get picked for this. But given her sister’s connection to an explosive scandal that rocked City Hall, it was a particularly notable request. As an aide to Council member Orlando Gudes, Henderson’s sister was at the center of allegations that Gudes made a litany of crude, inappropriate and sexual comments — which Gudes denied or said he did not recall.

“With money form the Legislature, USF College of Nursing is upping state’s nursing workforce” via Florida Politics — Florida has a nursing crisis and lawmakers continue to look to the University of South Florida College of Nursing to help abate it. The USF College of Nursing received more than $40 million in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget lawmakers passed this Session to help increase the number of registered nurses in the workforce. USF College of Nursing Assistant Dean Michelle Canale said the money was appropriated based on the College of Nursing’s “performance and merit.”

“State, Citrus County celebrate start of next Suncoast Parkway leg” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — The groundbreaking that no one envisioned 30 years ago has now taken place as officials from the state and Citrus County gathered to celebrate an extension of the Suncoast Parkway. Construction on the three-mile, $103 million parkway extension between State Road 44 and County Road 486 in Lecanto began in April and will be completed in late 2026, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials said. “Today is a day of celebration,” FDOT District 7 Secretary David Gwynn said. “We continue to see this road move further north.”

“Jimmy Peluso wins Jacksonville City Council race on second try” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Peluso breezed to victory Tuesday night, showing that perseverance pays off. Peluso is ahead of Republican Joseph Hogan, 70% to 30%, with early vote results and eight of 18 precincts in. Peluso, a Navy veteran and lobbyist for the VyStar Credit Union, ran in the former District 14 in 2019, finishing in third place and missing the runoff. Four years later, he found a remapped District 7 to be more hospitable territory, taking advantage of a Democratic registration edge to cruise to victory.

“Mike Gay underspends, outmaneuvers Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council District 2” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Gay built upon his first place showing in March to defeat Brock in District 2 for the Jacksonville City Council, 52%-48%. Both are Republicans. Gay, a lighting contractor and business owner, brought in more than $317,600 to his campaign according to the latest reports before the runoff. That is more than $100,000 more than Brock raised in his campaign, but Gay spent less. He spent more than $172,300 on his effort, which is less than Brock’s total of around $185,300.

“Reggie Gaffney Jr. holds off challenge in Jax City Council District 8” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — In an all-Democratic affair in Jacksonville’s District 8, Area Agency on Aging for North Florida COO Tameka Gaines Holly led on dollars raised and dollars spent, but she didn’t bring in more votes than Council member Gaffney Jr., who was able to hold on to a seat, 52%-48%, for which he won a Special Election in 2022. Gaffney almost ran the table in winning precincts, winning eight and only dropping Precinct No. 803 by 160 votes.

“Tyrona Clark-Murray maintains seat for Jax City Council District 9” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Like Council member Gaffney Jr. in Jacksonville’s District 8, Democratic Council member Clark-Murray had to quickly mount a re-election campaign after winning a Special Election to the City Council District 9 post last year. She also drew a host of opponents in the First Election but emerged as the only Democratic candidate standing, facing off against Republican and certified public accountant Mike Muldoon. Clark-Murray rallied to defeat Muldoon 55%-45% in the runoff.

“Raul Arias consolidates GOP, defeats Ramon Day for Jax City Council District 11” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Danny Becton gave up his District 11 post on the Jacksonville City Council to pursue the office of Duval County Property Appraiser, opening the seat which fellow Republican Arias won in the runoff, 53%-46% over Democrat Day. A Navy veteran and small-business owner, Arias campaigned on prioritizing the city’s infrastructure, encouraging job growth with policies friendly to small businesses and thorough support of law enforcement.

“Rahman Johnson takes Jacksonville City Council District 14 seat” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Former Council member John Draper emerged from a 1995 City Council election repeat when he drew more votes than fellow Republican Alberta Hipps, making it into the runoff with Democrat Johnson in Jacksonville City Council District 14. He was unable to consolidate GOP support though, as Johnson defeated him in the District 14 runoff, 53%-47%. Fundraising for the race ran a little counter to normal, as the person with the most dollars on record, Republican Matt McCullough later withdrew from the race, and Hipps, the No. 2 fundraiser, was eliminated in the first round of voting.

“Offshore wind projects dominate federal fish habitat conservation work” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — NOAA Fisheries’ habitat conservation experts in the Southeast are up to their necks in offshore wind project work, which is drawing focus that might otherwise go elsewhere. The NOAA Fisheries Southeast Regional Office’s Habitat Conservation Division is actually getting drawn north to help the NOAA Fisheries Greater Atlantic Regional Office with wind farm activity in Virginia. The division is also spending extra time on North Carolina wind projects.

“Hurricane Ian victims suing their insurance company for underpaying damage claim” via Stassy Olmos of ABC Action News — Nearly eight months after Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida, some homeowners say their insurance company won’t pay for the full cost of repairs and they are left with no option but to sue. “This is the shell of our beautiful home … last year after the hurricane,” Sherry McBride said with a shaky voice as she stood next to her husband, Jim. “We are in our 70s. He’s a Vietnam veteran, and we’re hurting right now.” The couple said they’ve only received enough money from their insurance company, American Integrity, to replace the roof and a temporary back wall. Even after hiring a public adjuster for help with their claim, they said they’re still pleading with their insurance to help make their home livable.

“New College students plan alternative commencement for graduates” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — As graduates around the state and region prepare to put on their caps and gowns for one of life’s biggest milestones, students from New College of Florida are preparing for an alternative commencement ceremony for this year’s graduating class amid the controversial conservative transformation of Florida’s only public liberal arts honors college launched by DeSantis. The student-led “Commencement on Our Terms” event Thursday will serve as a supplemental commencement experience for this year’s New College graduates. The graduates will celebrate in a private gathering at an undisclosed location in downtown Sarasota ahead of the school’s traditional graduation, which is slated for the following evening on May 19.

“New Superintendent with ‘fresh eyes’ chosen to lead Manatee school district” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — Jason Wysong is expected to become the School District of Manatee County’s new Superintendent this summer. The School Board of Manatee County chose Wysong after a monthslong search during a special meeting. Board members said they were impressed with the educator’s experience, financial acumen and detailed plan for the first 100 days on the job. “(Wysong) is deeply intelligent. He is a careful decision-maker. He has held a Deputy Superintendent position … and I do believe that he understands the scope of the job, which is really important,” said School Board Member Gina Messenger. Wysong has served as the Deputy Superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools since 2021.

“Sarasota County introduces story map on water quality” via Barb Richardson of the Englewood Sun — Sarasota County Commissioners are enthusiastic about a new story map, an online interactive tool that highlights a variety of water quality preservation projects and initiatives in the county. The projects include the Dona Bay watershed restoration project near Venice and the WaterGoats operating on Alligator Creek which empties into Lemon Bay in South Venice. “Water quality impacts our environment, our economy, and our way of life, and everyone has a part to play in protecting water quality,” Lee Hayes Byron, Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability director, told Commissioners during her presentation. “The story map illustrates the county’s actions, as well as ways residents and visitors, can take part in safeguarding this vital resource.”

“North Port, Sarasota County Commissioners to meet” via Barb Richardson of the North Port Sun — It’s been several years, four in fact, since the North Port City Commission and the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners met in a joint session. On Thursday afternoon, they will change that dynamic with six topics on the agenda as the groups gather at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center in Venice. Unlike past joint meetings, River Road is not one of those topics, although it could come up in comments by one of the Commissioners. Instead, Sarasota County staff will make presentations about county actions on affordable housing, an update on the Sarasota County Area Transit system along with an update on mosquito management.

“Why Biden caved” via Russell Berman of The Atlantic — For months, the President’s ironclad position has been that the debt ceiling is not a bargaining chip. No longer would Democrats allow Republicans to hold hostage the nation’s creditworthiness and economic prestige. Paying the government’s bills by raising the U.S.’s statutory borrowing limit would be non-negotiable. As recently as Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared without equivocation, “We are not going to negotiate over the debt limit.”

But Biden himself has dropped the pretense that his weekslong budget discussions with the GOP have not revolved around the debt ceiling. Asked specifically about the debt ceiling on Sunday — Biden told reporters, “Well, I’ve learned a long time ago, and you know as well as I do: It never is good to characterize a negotiation in the middle of a negotiation.”

So, there you go: It’s a negotiation.

Exactly what the two parties are discussing is only starting to become clear. According to various reports, a deal to avert default could include some changes to permitting rules that would speed up domestic-energy production; a revocation of unused COVID funds; additional work requirements for some federal programs (although the President has ruled out any modifications to Medicaid); and, most significant, a cap on overall federal spending.

The compromise has yet to gain momentum, but its release seemed to undermine the Biden administration’s insistence that Democrats would not tie a debt-ceiling increase to spending reforms.

McCarthy has elicited one major concession from the President, which serves as a prerequisite for any others to come. Biden has come to the table with default in the balance, and he’s negotiating on the GOP’s terms.

“DeSantis is trying to have it both ways on Trump and 2020” via Philip Klein of National Review — Republicans seeking to beat Trump in the 2024 Primary have a dilemma. In a normal political world, the most potent line of attack against Trump would be that he lost to Biden already in 2020, so it makes no sense to renominate him when other choices are available. However, because Trump managed to convince a majority of Republican voters that the 2020 election was stolen, his challengers risk alienating potential voters by saying he lost. “Well, I look at the last however many election cycles, 2018, we lost the House. … We lost the Senate in 2020, Biden becomes President and has done a huge amount of damage,” DeSantis said. Notice the careful framing — he said, “we lost” the House and Senate, but that “Biden becomes President.” It’s a clear effort to say Trump lost without actually saying it.

“Too slowly, Florida gets tougher on human trafficking” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — It’s a rare day when DeSantis visits Broward. But there he was Tuesday in Lighthouse Point, signing into law a long-overdue legislative package of bills designed to reduce the horrific and worsening problem of human trafficking of children and adults for sex, forced labor and other crimes. For years in Florida, the scourge of trafficking has received more tough talk from politicians than aggressive action. The momentum for a better strategy received much-needed attention from a Sun Sentinel investigative series, Innocence Sold, and an accompanying podcast published in November.

“The Empire (State) strikes out” via reimaginED — The recently passed New York budget included a deal for 14 new charter schools, certainly a welcome development. With an estimated charter school waitlist of 163,000 students, that’s about one new school for every 11,600 or so wait-listed students. New York seems unwilling to have the supply of schooling alternatives to match demand. Where will they turn for schooling options? Florida seems like the most promising answer. During the same Session, Florida lawmakers embraced universal private school choice and passed a law to phase in facility funding for charter schools. Florida has taken crucial steps toward a demand-driven system of schooling, while New York lawmakers can’t quite seem to embrace the concept.

“Meet Peach, the clouded leopard. The future of a species may rest on her and her siblings.” via Valentina Palm of the Palm Beach Post — She is striking, her bright red nose popping off her gray stripes and whiskers. She is tiny, the size of a plush toy on a child’s bed. She is curious and friendly, a climber who can get along with a house cat. Most of all, she is a sign of hope for the world’s dwindling leopard population. Meet Peach the clouded leopard cub, the latest cause for celebration at the Panther Ridge Conservation Center. Peach was born in February along with three other cubs birthed in April that still haven’t been named, said Sadie Ryan, the animal center’s head keeper. They are the first clouded leopards to be born in the center since 2021.

“Carnival Cruise Line to bring new Italian-themed ship Venezia to Port Canaveral” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Carnival Cruise Line will expand its fleet to five ships in Port Canaveral with the arrival in late 2024 of the Italian-themed Carnival Venezia. The line announced the rebranded ship originally built for sister cruise line Costa Cruises as Costa Venezia will spend the winter Caribbean sailing season out of the Central Florida port starting Dec. 18, 2024. The 135,225-gross-ton ship is currently undergoing a face-lift in Spain that will include a unique black-and-yellow paint job as part of what Carnival is marketing as Fun Italian Style.

“Comcast chief: ‘Food chain’ with Universal movies and theme park rides leads to success” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Comcast leaders are hoping one hit leads to another. First, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” smashed records for the biggest animated film worldwide opening of all time, bringing in $378 million. By 2025, the Nintendo franchise is “going to power our new theme park” at Orlando’s Epic Universe, Comcast Corp. CEO Brian Roberts said as he answered questions during the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The Super Nintendo World-themed lands are already open at Universal’s California and Japan parks. Orlando gets its own version when Epic Universe opens sometime in the Summer of 2025.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today is Deputy CFO Julie Jones, former Tampa Bay Times reporter, now at Axios Denver John Frank, Shannon Gravitte, VP for Public Affairs at AdventHealth, former lobbyist Karen Skyers and Jeff Wright. Happy ninth wedding anniversary to a lovely couple, Erin and James Ballas.

