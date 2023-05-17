May 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tyrona Clark-Murray maintains seat for Jax City Council District 9

Wes WolfeMay 16, 20232min0

Related Articles

Jax

Rahman Johnson takes Jacksonville City Council District 14 seat

Jax

Raul Arias consolidates GOP, defeats Ramon Day for Jax City Council District 11

Jax

Mike Gay underspends, outmaneuvers Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council District 2

clark-murray
Clark-Murray rallied to defeat Mike Muldoon 55%-45% in the runoff.

Like Councilmember Reggie Gaffney Jr. in Jacksonville’s District 8, Democratic Councilmember Tyrona Clark-Murray had to quickly mount a re-election campaign after winning a Special Election to the City Council District 9 post last year.

She also drew a host of opponents in the First Election but emerged as the only Democratic candidate standing, facing off against Republican and certified public accountant Mike Muldoon

Clark-Murray rallied to defeat Muldoon 55%-45% in the runoff.

Clark-Murray carried several notable endorsements into the contest, like from the Jacksonville fire fighters’ union and the local union of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Muldoon had more than $200,000 to spend during the campaign according to the latest reports, and spent nearly all of it. Meanwhile, Clark-Murray won without eclipsing the $21,000 raised, spending around $16,600.

In the first round of voting, Muldoon had the most votes but not more than 50%. He came in at 47%, but Clark-Murray was able to fend off three other Democrats — Shanna Carter, Celestine Mills and TaNita Noisette-Woods — with 15% of the vote to advance to the runoff. Carter drew 11%, while it was around 10% for Mills and 5% for Noisette-Woods.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRaul Arias consolidates GOP, defeats Ramon Day for Jax City Council District 11

nextRahman Johnson takes Jacksonville City Council District 14 seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories