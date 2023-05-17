Tyrona Clark-Murray maintains seat for Jax City Council District 9

Like Councilmember Reggie Gaffney Jr. in Jacksonville’s District 8, Democratic Councilmember Tyrona Clark-Murray had to quickly mount a re-election campaign after winning a Special Election to the City Council District 9 post last year.

She also drew a host of opponents in the First Election but emerged as the only Democratic candidate standing, facing off against Republican and certified public accountant Mike Muldoon.

Clark-Murray rallied to defeat Muldoon 55%-45% in the runoff.

Clark-Murray carried several notable endorsements into the contest, like from the Jacksonville fire fighters’ union and the local union of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Muldoon had more than $200,000 to spend during the campaign according to the latest reports, and spent nearly all of it. Meanwhile, Clark-Murray won without eclipsing the $21,000 raised, spending around $16,600.

In the first round of voting, Muldoon had the most votes but not more than 50%. He came in at 47%, but Clark-Murray was able to fend off three other Democrats — Shanna Carter, Celestine Mills and TaNita Noisette-Woods — with 15% of the vote to advance to the runoff. Carter drew 11%, while it was around 10% for Mills and 5% for Noisette-Woods.