Rick Scott touts Puerto Rican leaders’ support for re-election bid

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott‘s campaign is touting endorsements from prominent members of the Puerto Rican community, while also assigning a familiar name from Florida Politics to galvanize support from voters from that demographic.

“I’m proud to announce the ‘Puerto Ricans for Rick Scott’ coalition and am excited it will be chaired by my good friend, former Florida state Representative Bob Cortes. Bob works hard every day to support Puerto Rican families in Florida and I am so excited to have him on our team to help us have a big win in November,” said Scott.

“It’s also an honor to receive endorsements from so many Puerto Rican leaders today, many of whom I worked closely with during my time as Governor to welcome Puerto Ricans to the Sunshine State. As Senator, I’m fighting every day to ensure Puerto Rican families here in Florida have good paying jobs, live in safe communities, and have every opportunity to live the American dream. I will continue to work alongside these leaders to advocate for Florida’s growing Puerto Rican community,” Scott added.

Cortes described Scott as “a good friend and staunch supporter to Puerto Rico.”

“During the hardest times in Puerto Rico’s history, when Hurricane Maria devastated the Island, then-Governor Rick Scott showed his compassion and leadership to helping those on the island and the ones who made Florida their new home. He had been a good friend and advocate. For these reasons he has my unconditional support and endorsement for his re-election campaign. I will work with the Puerto Rican community to make sure Senator Rick Scott is re-elected to another term,” Cortez promised.

Leaders from the island also affirmed the case for six more years for the Senator.

“Senator Rick Scott has always been there during the most critical times that Puerto Rico endured. His decisive support for federal aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, as well as on health issues, among others, has demonstrated his commitment to the needs of our people. That’s why I strongly and wholeheartedly support Senator Rick Scott in his campaign for re-election to the U.S. Senate. Both the Hispanic community in Florida and Puerto Ricans on the island should follow a friend like Senator Scott for another term,” asserted former Governor of Puerto Rico Luis Fortuño.

“Rick Scott is a friend of Puerto Rico; he was one of the first elected officials in the nation to visit our island in those very difficult first days after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Senator Scott was instrumental in the recovery efforts, as well as caring for those Puerto Ricans who moved to Florida in the aftermath of Maria. As a Senator he pushed for full Medicaid reimbursement, as well as credits for affordable housing in Puerto Rico. I have no doubt he will continue to help the U.S. citizens living on the Island in a new term in the Senate,” said Senator Keren Riquelme.