May 9, 2024
Daniel Webster endorsed by every GOP Sheriff in CD 11

Jacob Ogles

house-speaker-race-daniel-webster
Bill Farmer, Peyton Grinnell and Grady Judd all endorsed the 7-term incumbent.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster just added every Republican Sheriff in Florida’s 11th Congressional District to his posse.

The Clermont Republican’s re-election campaign announced endorsements from Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

“Rep. Webster has been unwavering in his support of Lake County and his constituents,” Grinnell said.

“He recognizes the urgency of securing our Southern border and makes the safety of our communities a priority. Rep. Webster has a clear record of standing with law enforcement to make sure we have the tools we need to protect our communities. For these reasons, I am proud to support my Congressman Daniel Webster for re-election.”

That could be particularly important considering Webster faces a GOP Primary challenge from Anthony Sabatini, the current Lake County Republican Party Chair.

But he also has backing from one of Florida’s most prominent law-and-order champions in Judd.

“As a commonsense conservative leader and a family man, Congressman Daniel Webster understands the importance of keeping our communities safe,” Judd said.

“This is why I am honored to endorse him for re-election. A fighter to end the crisis at the border, Rep. Webster has continued to prove that he will advocate for protecting our community from illegal aliens. We need to keep leaders like Dan in Washington to fight for Florida.”

The seven-term Congressman also has backing in Sumter County, which today serves as home to most of The Villages, a prominent retirement community and conservative bastion.

“I have known Rep. Daniel Webster for years and I know he is a common-sense conservative fighter who is passionate about protecting our communities,” Farmer said. “Our nation needs a leader like Dan who will continue to promote securing the Southern border and supporting local law enforcement. Endorsing him for re-election is the easiest decision I will make.”

That leaves Orange County Sheriff John Mina, a Democrat, as the only Sheriff for part of CD 11 who hasn’t publicly endorsed Webster.

Webster is campaigning on his history as one of the architects of the modern Republican Party’s takeover of Florida politics in the 1990s, when he became the first Republican Florida House Speaker in the state since Reconstruction. He later served in the Florida Senate as well.

He originally won a seat in Congress in 2010, unseating U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, an Orlando Democrat now running for U.S. Senate.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications.

Categories