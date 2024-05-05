Dan Webster formally announces re-election effort in CD 11

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster held an event Friday formally launching his re-election campaign.

The seven-term Republican held the event in Clermont.

“I’m doing this for you. I’m thankful for you and every American who loves our country and believes our values are worth fighting for,” Webster said.

The incumbent took shots at President Joe Biden and said he would also push to defeat the Democrat in the Fall.

“President Biden is a disaster,” Webster said. “He’s reversed all President Trump’s good policies, especially at our border creating a complete crisis. We must secure our border and build the wall!”

He was joined by U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack and Bill Posey. Both supported Trump during the GOP presidential Primary. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican considered for House Speaker briefly last year, also appeared via video.

Posey, who recently announced his retirement, has served the entire time Webster has been in Washington.

“In the Chamber, I met the most principled person I have ever known,” Posey told event attendees, “and that is Dan Webster. Fortunately you have the most principled, steadfast, and honorable person representing you, you are so blessed with Congressman Daniel Webster.”

Cammack, who is seeking re-election to a third term and previously served as an aid to U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, also praised Webster.

“I am so excited to be down here supporting my good friend, Dan Webster for his reelection,” she said. “I want to thank each of you for everything you are doing to help us get another conservative fighter back to Washington. Let’s send the Champion of the People’s House, my friend, Dan Webster back to Washington!”

Webster faces a Republican primary challenge this year from former state Rep. Anthony Sabatini. He holds a significant money advantage as of the close of the first quarter.

Webster was also endorsed at the event by state Sen. Dennis Baxley, whose district covers much of Florida’s 11th Congressional District, and state Rep. John Temple.

Baxley served with Webster in the Florida Legislature, where Webster was the state’s first Republican Speaker of the House and later a state Senator. Baxley recalled his first meeting with the Republican lawmaker more than two decades ago.

“I said, if I could develop half the character of this man, I will have done something for Florida,” Baxley said. “Never never never give up, especially as long as Daniel Webster is standing besides you.”

Temple, a Wildwood Republican, similarly praised the incumbent.

“Our Congressman is a Fighter, and that is Daniel Webster and we want to get him back to Congress,” Temple said.

Webster promised to continue his fight in Washington.

“I use the same conservative principles — limited government, individual freedom, personal responsibility, empowering the family and lower taxes – to determine my support for a bill,” he said.

“I can’t do this alone — I need your help. Working together, we can help Republicans take back the Senate, grow the House and put President Trump back in the White House! I endorsed President Trump’s reelection more than a year ago and I am honored to have his support of my own campaign. I will keep working hard, serving you and hope to have your continued support for reelection in August and November.”