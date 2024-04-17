April 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Daniel Webster outraises Anthony Sabatini nearly 6-to-1 in Q1
Daniel Webster says Anthony Sabatini's congressional campaign stated with a lie.

Jacob OglesApril 17, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell slams ‘scrambling’ Rick Scott for shifting abortion position

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Poll: Majority of Pinellas County voters want Rays stadium deal, would vote against officials who reject it

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Ben Diamond won’t run for CD 13 seat, endorses Whitney Fox

Sabatini Webster
The challenge in the first quarter collected just $17K in outside contributions. Webster raised more than $100K.

Anthony Sabatini, a former state lawmaker challenging U.S. Rep. Dan Webster in a GOP Primary, collected just over $17,000 in contributions during the first quarter of 2024. That’s more than $100,000 short of what the incumbent raised during the same time.

The bottom line: Webster wrapped the first quarter of 2021 with almost $599,000 in cash on hand to defend Florida’s 11th Congressional District. Sabatini has about $128,000, but that now includes a full $30,000 in loans.

The difference appears more significant considering Sabatini has spent upward of $201,000 on the seat, including about $72,000 in the first three months of 2024. He has reported more than $294,000 in donations since launching his campaign.

But some of the money still in his bank account cannot be spent to fight Webster. Election financial experts say $25,800 of the money can only be used on the General Election. That leaves just over $102,000 in cash, including the $30,000 loan, available to battle Webster, and that’s before paying the $10,044 qualifying fee due next week.

Webster has taken no loans this cycle.

He has collected almost $621,000 in contributions through the campaign cycle, more than $399,000 of that through individual contributions and another near $222,000 from other committees.

The incumbent has spent almost $280,000 on the campaign to date. As a matter of comparison, Laura Loomer, a Republican Primary challenger to Webster in 2022, raised more than $847,000. She ultimately lost to Webster in a closer-than-expected primary, but over the course of the race spent more than $800,000.

Another Republican, John McCloy, raised next to nothing in the quarter, about $73. His campaign has been largely self-funded, with almost $50,000 making the bulk of money reported. The campaign has collected more than $28,000.

After spending more than $78,000, McCloy closed March with less than $3,000 in the bank.

Democratic challenger Barbara Harden Hall, who filed in January, reported raising about $13,000 for the race. She closed her first quarter with about $11,000 in cash on hand.

No other candidate filed a quarterly Federal Election Commission report on activity during the first three months of 2024.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida, national leaders remember 'giant' Bob Graham

nextAlexcia Cox campaign for State Attorney nets Fraternal Order of Police endorsement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories