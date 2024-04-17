Florida, national leaders remember ‘giant’ Bob Graham

Florida and national figures from across the political spectrum reacted to the death of former U.S. Sen. and Gov. Bob Graham, who died on Tuesday evening. The longtime Florida leader was celebrated as a statesman respected in all quarters.

— Former Gov. Jeb Bush: “Florida and our country has lost a great public servant. Bob Graham served Floridians with a servant’s heart, with integrity and with civility. Columba and I are praying for the Graham family.”

— U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican and former Governor: “Bob Graham was a good man and a great Floridian who dedicated his life to our state. His legacy will live forever, not because of any title he held, but for what he did with those opportunities to improve Florida and the lives of families in the Sunshine State. Ann and I are heartbroken to learn of his passing. He and Adele have been so kind to our family and we will cherish the time we spent together. Please join us in praying for the Graham family and all who mourn Bob’s passing.”

— NASA Administrator and former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson: “Bob Graham…One of America’s finest public servants, Adele’s cherished husband and a devoted father and grandfather has left us for his celestial home. He strongly believed that ‘a public office is a public trust.’ What a legacy! Godspeed Bob Graham.”

— U.S. Rep. and former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “It was with the deepest respect and sadness that I learned of the passing of Senator Bob Graham: a patriotic American and a great Member of the United States Senate. Paul and I extend our sympathy to his entire family, with gratitude for his distinguished public service.”

— U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat: “Bob Graham will always be ‘Mr. Florida.’ He remained our beloved ‘Governor’ even through his years in the U.S. Senate and beyond. Honest, smart, always with his notebook, informed by his ‘workdays,’ devoted to Florida’s natural environment, a booster for public education and committed to high ethical standards — Graham was one of Florida’s greatest public servants. He united Floridians with his positive outlook and ‘can-do’ spirit as the state moved into the modern era. Sending love to Adele, Gwen and the Graham family.”

— U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican: “Lourdes and I are praying for Governor Graham and his family at this time. Florida Governor Bob Graham was a true trailblazer and a common-sense voice who worked across the aisle to deliver results for our Sunshine State. May he rest in peace.”

— U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat: “Florida and the nation lost a great public servant and giant today. Senator and Governor Bob Graham’s legacy is alive throughout our beautiful state, from education to the environment. Gwen Graham, I’m sending you and your family so much love today.”

— U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat: “Bob Graham was a genuine and decent man. In any direction, his legacy pulses through Florida and anyone who calls it home. I was so fortunate to get to know him, to share our mutual love for our alma mater, the University of Florida, and to spend time listening to the nuggets of his vast experience and absorb his lessons whenever possible. Graham’s devotion to higher education, the Everglades, national security and a lasting commitment to public service were only matched by his fidelity to his family. His hundreds of workdays and trademark spiral notebooks are personal touches too rarely seen in our polarized politics. With a vision for global understanding, and the courage to take on daunting tasks like seeking 9-11 answers, we were all fortunate to be touched by one of the greatest leaders Florida or the nation will ever know. I was profoundly fortunate to have known and worked with him for the betterment of our home state. May his memory be a blessing.”

— Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody: “Incredibly sad to learn about the passing of Governor Bob Graham. He was a true public servant that loved Florida and so many Floridians loved him back. Grateful for all that he did for our state. His memory and service will be cherished for decades to come.”

— State Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book: “Bob Graham was many things — Governor, Senator, father, husband, statesman, a lifelong friend, and so much more. Above all else, Bob Graham was a kind and decent human being who, through his signature work days and policy platforms, uplifted the plight of everyday working people. Florida would be better off if there were more like Governor Graham. His servant leadership — and friendship — will be greatly missed.”

— State Sen. Tracie Davis, a Jacksonville Democrat: “Honoring a true warrior for Floridians, Bob Graham, former Florida Governor, who was devoutly committed to his family and public service with such a great deal of humility and passion with his memorable ‘work days’ and other notable things. He will truly be missed.”

— State Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat: “In times of loss, we remember a giant among us. Bob Graham was not just a Governor or a U.S. Senator; he was a beacon of leadership and a devoted family man. His legacy of compassion and dedication will endure. We express our gratitude to Senator Graham for the path he has forged for countless others. May his soul find eternal peace.”

— State Rep. Lindsay Cross, a Pinellas Democrat: “So heartbroken to learn of the passing of Senator/Governor Bob Graham. He was a true statesman and always generous with his time and knowledge. I first met Governor Graham as Executive Director of the Florida Wildlife Corridor. He was always a champion for conservation and restoration of the Everglades. He has left an enduring legacy and has truly made Florida better. He will be missed.”

— State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat: “A true public servant who deeply loved Florida. May his memory be a blessing and inspiration to us all.”

— Tampa Mayor Jane Castor: “Former Governor and Senator Bob Graham was an incredible leader and model for all public servants. His example will continue to inspire us all. Sending healing prayers and comfort to the Graham family during this most difficult time.”

— Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan: “Bob Graham was Florida’s Governor when I was a cub reporter covering the Florida Legislature right out of college. He made me feel at ease and always remembered me by name. It’s how he treated everyone. Godspeed to a great man.”

— U.S. Senate candidate and former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Miami Democrat: “My heart is with the Graham family after hearing the news that we lost Bob Graham. He was the best of Florida: dedicated to our democracy, our environment, our community, and above all our beautiful state. His legacy will live on in the generation of public servants he inspired. He will be greatly missed.”

— State Senate candidate and former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, an Orlando Democrat: “Bob Graham set the bar for public service in Florida and was an inspiration for future generations. Thank you, Governor (and Senator) Graham, for showing the way. My condolences to Gwen Graham and the entire family.”

— U.S. Representative candidate Jen Perelman: “Bob Graham was one of our country’s true statesmen and our last respectable and decent Governor of my home state. While it’s been many years since he served in that capacity, I’m thankful that my childhood memories of our Florida Governor are of someone with honor and integrity.”

— Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried: “Bob Graham exemplified what it meant to be a servant of the people. He gave everything he had to the people of our great state and boy did he love our state with all of his heart and all of his being. Growing up in Miami it was the first political name I learned as he was beloved by all. His love for our state may have only been matched by his love for his Florida Gators. The photos and legacy of his leadership at UF and Florida Blue Key are enshrined in the halls and passed on to generations. We all should strive to be the type of person Bob Graham was who gave selflessly and lived life fully. Bob, you will be missed, but your impact on this state and many of us lives on. Adele and Gwen, the people of our state owe you a debt of gratitude for sharing Bob with us for all these years and our hearts are with you and the family. Rest in Power and Go Gators!”

— Former state Sen. Bob Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican: “Bob Graham loved Florida. Never stopped fighting for her. In 1988, he gave a group of kids a personal tour of the U.S. Senate floor after we randomly ran into him. I next visited with him 30 years later at the Florida Capitol-we talked land conservation. May he rest in peace.”

— Former state Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, a Miami Democrat: “Florida lost a great leader and model public servant. He was kind, thoughtful, generous and genuinely interested in what others thought. Rest in peace Governor Graham and condolences to the Graham family.”

— Bob Buckhorn, former Tampa Mayor: “An American and a Floridian first and a partisan last. In these hyper partisan times our country needs more statesmen and women like Bob Graham. He will be missed but his legacy will live forever.”

— Dan Gelber, former Miami Beach Mayor: “I loved that he was an unapologetic wonk, but also empathetic, inquisitive and entirely original. How lucky were we to have Bob Graham dedicate an entire lifetime of remarkable service to our State. There will not be another like him. He was Mr. Florida and will be missed.”

— Steve Schale, Democratic consultant: “Bob Graham’s last statewide poll… after nearly 40 years in public life. Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: ‘Bob Graham is honest and a man of integrity.’ Agree: 67% Disagree: 9%. There will never be another.”

— Rick Wilson, The Lincoln Project co-founder: “RIP Governor Bob Graham. In the history of Florida, you will find few men who governed and led with such grace, honor, and dignity. He knew and loved this state and its people like no other. We will not see his like again. A tremendous loss. Our condolences go out to Gwen Graham and the Graham family.”

— Max Steele, Everytown communications director: “Bob Graham was a humble, hardworking statesman who put his money where his mouth was and was one of the last few connections to an old Florida that’s almost entirely gone. RIP. Sending love to Gwen Graham and the family.”

— Florida Democratic Party: “There are no words that can fully capture what Bob Graham meant to the state of Florida. A giant in Florida politics, Bob set the standard for every elected official who followed — both Democrat and Republican. He lived a life most of us could only dream of, one where he impacted the lives of millions with an unparalleled heart for service and a moral compass that always pointed true. Our hearts go out to Adele, Gwen, and the entire Graham family as they mourn their loss and celebrate his incredible life. Part of the DNA of every Florida Democrat is living up to the example Bob Graham set for us. As we honor his legacy, may we all love and serve Florida the way he did — with a twinkle in our eyes and a curiosity for things unknown.”

— AFL-CIO of Florida: “RIP to former Senator and Governor Bob Graham, a champion of working people. Sen. Graham was famous for his regular ‘workdays’ where he would spend a day working a particular job. He cut hair, picked tomatoes, picked up garbage, and a lot more. He will be missed!”

— The Bob Graham Center at the University of Florida: “The Bob Graham Center community is deeply saddened by the death of our beloved founder, former Florida Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham. We honor his historic legacy and life of service.”