Daniel Webster squeaks out win in CD 11 GOP primary

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster survived a challenge from internet provocateur Laura Loomer to win the Republican Primary for the 11th Congressional District.

Webster won with 51% to Loomer’s 44%. Gavriel Soriano finished well back at 5%.

Webster defeated Loomer handily in both Orange and Lake counties, and finished just in front in Polk County. Loomer won Sumter County, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Webster’s voter advantages elsewhere.

The Primary victory continues Webster’s political win streak.

Webster’s first run for the state House was in 1980, which he won. Since then, he’s been re-elected to the House, elected to the Senate, elected to Congress — most with minimal opposition or no opponents at all.

That’s 40 years of successful re-elections for Webster, a Clermont Republican.

Loomer, who once famously handcuffed herself to the doors of Twitter, portrayed Webster as inching to the Left during a time when Republican candidates are planting their flag far to the Right.

This was Loomer’s second challenge to an incumbent. Two years ago, she garnered 39% of the vote in an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel in CD 21.

The current campaign saw Loomer outpace the veteran incumbent Webster in collections and spending. The most recent reports show Loomer with $763,009 in campaign collections and Webster with $595,280. Loomer had also spent about $240,000 more than Webster.

She aligned herself with former President Donald Trump, with her website featuring a photo of them together. Loomer said Webster doesn’t support Trump because he missed the vote setting up the Jan. 6 Committee and he also doesn’t believe that the 2020 election was stolen.

She also criticized his voting attendance record. While Webster acknowledged he’s missed some votes due to health reasons, Loomer said that’s reason enough to remove him from office.

The new CD 11 represents a shift to the east. Gone are Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties, and in their place portions of Polk and Orange counties joining Sumter and part of Lake.

Webster has overcome a couple tough matchups before. In 2010, he defeated Democrat Alan Grayson in CD 8 with 56% of the vote. Two years later, in a newly drawn CD 10, he defeated Val Demings, who now is hoping to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Loomer originally planned a rematch with Frankel, but instead opted for the more conservative district.

Webster faces Democrat Shante Munns and no-party candidate Kevin Porter in the November election.