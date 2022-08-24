August 23, 2022
Nick Maddox, Josh Johnson head to runoff in Leon County Commission at large race

Election-Day---Maddox,-Ferguson,-Johnson,-Zumbo (1)
Maddox has served on the Commission since 2010.

Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox will take on Josh Johnson in a runoff election for the at large seat on Nov. 8.

With 135 of 136 precincts reporting, incumbent Maddox led the pack with 43.2% of the vote, with Johnson following at 30.8% of the vote. Rudy Ferguson received 16.1% and Nikki Zumbo got 9.8%.

Maddox has served on the Commission, for which he is now Vice Chair, since 2010. He supported the $27 million Blueprint allocation to repair FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium. Maddox said local political operative Max Herrle sent a racist text to Leon County Commissioner and Mayoral candidate Kristin Dozier during the meeting, calling Maddox a “dumb little bastard.”

In an op-ed to the Tallahassee Democrat, Maddox wrote that the text from Herrle was racist and criticized Dozier for not calling him out.

“Let me not mince words: This text from Herrle was racist on its face and Commissioner Dozier’s lack of a response at that time was telling and hurtful,” Maddox wrote.

He also said it is indicative of a troubling shift of politics in Tallahassee, ushered in by a push for progressive politics by white elected officials, likely a reference to City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow. and Jack Porter.

“This bigger picture is becoming harder and more potentially dangerous for our community to ignore,” Maddox wrote. “It’s a shift from a responsible and collegial North Florida brand of democratic politics to a more extreme liberal progressive agenda ushered in by mostly younger (millennial), white elected officials, and their supporters.”

Maddox was endorsed by the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters Union and Grow Tallahassee.

Johnson entered the race in January as a vocal opponent of the Blueprint allocation. He previously ran for the House District 9 seat in 2016, but lost in the Primary against current legislator, Sen. Loranne Ausley.

Maddox raised nearly $12,000 in August and spent $33,000, much of which went into advertising. Johnson raised under $1,000 in August, spending just under $4,000 — including $1,800 on a radio ad Aug. 15.

The position pays $83,945 annually.

Aimee Sachs

Aimee Sachs covers politics in her hometown of Tallahassee and the Panhandle. The University of Florida graduate began her career as a sportswriter for the Tallahassee Democrat, Lakeland Ledger and MLB.com. She has also worked for Courthouse News Service and was a senior reporter for The Florida Channel before joining Florida Politics. You can email Aimee at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AimSachs.

