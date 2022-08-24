August 23, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Diana Finegan wins Citrus County Commission District 2 Primary

Mike WrightAugust 23, 20226min0
Election-Day---Finegan-vs-Worthington
Finegan faces no-party candidate Paul Grogan in the November election.

Diana Finegan started early and finished strong, winning the Citrus County Commission District 2 Republican Primary in commanding fashion.

Finegan, the first announced Citrus County candidate who started her campaign a year ago, took 57% of the vote over Stacey Worthington’s 43%.

Finegan now faces no-party candidate Paul Grogan.

The District 2 race pitted two political newcomers who have a few things in common. Both candidates are Republican women who live in Homosassa. Both own air conditioning companies with their husbands.

The similarities stopped there.

Finegan aligned herself with the far conservative wing of the county Republican Party and banked on Republicans going that route in the Primary.

Worthington entered in the race in January, started slow, but eventually outraised Finegan in campaign contributions.

Then there’s this: Grogan, whose entry in the race closed the Primary to Republican voters only. Grogan openly supported Finegan in the Primary, leading some to wonder whether he’d be a shill opponent if Finegan won.

Finegan and Worthington took dissimilar paths during the campaign.

Worthington, Vice Chairwoman of the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission, spoke about attracting quality growth to a community that saw the Suncoast Parkway, in the works for over 20 years, open to State Road 44 in Lecanto in February.

She suggested tweaks in the county’s formula for repaving residential roads, a contentious issue among citizens, which Worthington says will provide more work where it’s most wanted.

Finegan focused on taxes. She opposed any tax increase, saying the county has millions of dollars in reserves that could be used for programs and services.

Finegan also raised eyebrows when she announced on her campaign Facebook page an endorsement from the Citrus Crusader, an online newsletter owned by Inverness resident John Labriola.

Labriola, who in 2021 lost a job with the Miami-Dade County Commission over published anti-LGBTQ views, led an unsuccessful effort to regulate Citrus County Library displays.

He touts himself as the Citrus County spokesman for MassResistance, a known anti-LGBTQ hate group, and has presented himself as such before the Citrus County Commission.

Two days later, following online criticism, Finegan removed mention of the endorsement from her Facebook page. She hasn’t addressed the endorsement, though she said she agrees with Labriola that library displays should be regulated.

The attention to her campaign didn’t stop there.

Finegan recently posted a photo at an early voting site. Grogan, who had shared Finegan’s campaign information on his Facebook page prior to getting into the race, commented on the photo: “I hope (and pray) you win the primaries.”

Finegan responded: “Wow Paul! I’ve never met an opponent like you. Lol. Thank you for your kindness and prayers. I’m sure our race will be much nicer than the one I’m currently in.”

Post Views: 0

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNick Maddox, Josh Johnson head to runoff in Leon County Commission at large race

nextDavid O'Keefe and Paula DeBoles-Johnson advance to runoff in tight Leon County Commission District 5 race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist defeats Nikki Fried, will face Ron DeSantis in General Election
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more