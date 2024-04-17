April 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Alexcia Cox campaign for State Attorney nets Fraternal Order of Police endorsement
Alexcia Cox is running to succeed Dave Aronberg as State Attorney in Palm Beach County.

Jesse SchecknerApril 17, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell slams ‘scrambling’ Rick Scott for shifting abortion position

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Poll: Majority of Pinellas County voters want Rays stadium deal, would vote against officials who reject it

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Ben Diamond won’t run for CD 13 seat, endorses Whitney Fox

Alexcia Cox
‘We need leaders that are dedicated to serving their constituents and protecting the citizens in their community.’

Alexcia Cox’s campaign for Palm Beach County State Attorney now carries support from a police organization representing 24,000 law enforcement officers.

The Florida Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is endorsing Cox, Deputy Chief Assistant at the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office, who is running to be the first woman and first African American to serve as the county’s top prosecutor.

“As we approach the 2024 elections, we are aware that strong leaders are needed to lead Florida to a prosperous and safe future,” Florida FOP President Steve Zona said in a statement.

“We need leaders that are dedicated to serving their constituents and protecting the citizens in their community. Alexcia Cox is the choice of the men and women in FOP District 4.”

The FOP joins many others backing Cox’s campaign to succeed outgoing State Attorney Dave Aronberg, including 21 Black leaders who endorsed her in February

She said in a statement that she is “honored” to receive the FOP endorsement.

“I have proudly worked with law enforcement throughout my career as a prosecutor,” she said. “Together, we share an unwavering commitment to prioritize the safety of our families and delivering accountability and justice for all.”

Cox is set to face three fellow Democrats in the Aug. 20 Primary: defense lawyer Gregg Lerman, retired Palm Beach Sheriff’s Capt. Rolando Silva and Palm Beach Chief Assistant State Attorney Greg Williams.

The winner will compete in the Nov. 5 General Election with the victor of a two-way GOP Primary between lawyer Forrest Freedman and Samuel Stern and no-party lawyer Adam Farkas. All worked as prosecutors before going into private practice.

The Florida FOP is the third-largest of 2,100 lodges within the national organization, which boasts more than 364,000 members across the country.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDaniel Webster outraises Anthony Sabatini nearly 6-to-1 in Q1

nextFDACS inspectors find nearly 200,000 hemp products targeting kids in search

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories