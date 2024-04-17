Alexcia Cox campaign for State Attorney nets Fraternal Order of Police endorsement

Alexcia Cox’s campaign for Palm Beach County State Attorney now carries support from a police organization representing 24,000 law enforcement officers.

The Florida Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is endorsing Cox, Deputy Chief Assistant at the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office, who is running to be the first woman and first African American to serve as the county’s top prosecutor.

“As we approach the 2024 elections, we are aware that strong leaders are needed to lead Florida to a prosperous and safe future,” Florida FOP President Steve Zona said in a statement.

“We need leaders that are dedicated to serving their constituents and protecting the citizens in their community. Alexcia Cox is the choice of the men and women in FOP District 4.”

The FOP joins many others backing Cox’s campaign to succeed outgoing State Attorney Dave Aronberg, including 21 Black leaders who endorsed her in February

She said in a statement that she is “honored” to receive the FOP endorsement.

“I have proudly worked with law enforcement throughout my career as a prosecutor,” she said. “Together, we share an unwavering commitment to prioritize the safety of our families and delivering accountability and justice for all.”

Cox is set to face three fellow Democrats in the Aug. 20 Primary: defense lawyer Gregg Lerman, retired Palm Beach Sheriff’s Capt. Rolando Silva and Palm Beach Chief Assistant State Attorney Greg Williams.

The winner will compete in the Nov. 5 General Election with the victor of a two-way GOP Primary between lawyer Forrest Freedman and Samuel Stern and no-party lawyer Adam Farkas. All worked as prosecutors before going into private practice.

The Florida FOP is the third-largest of 2,100 lodges within the national organization, which boasts more than 364,000 members across the country.