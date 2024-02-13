21 Black leaders in Palm Beach County endorse Alexcia Cox for State Attorney

Alexcia Cox’s bid for Palm Beach County State Attorney now has the backing of 21 current and former Black public servants, her campaign announced Monday.

Atop the list is Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard, who plans to swap seats later this year with Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell.

Bernard cited Cox’s nearly two decades of work as a prosecutor at the State Attorney’s Office, including her current role as its Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney, as key.

“Throughout her exemplary career, Alexcia has demonstrated a commitment to justice, public safety, and accountability for all,” he said in a statement. “I am excited to watch her make history as Palm Beach County’s first Black State Attorney and continue her winning track record for victims deserving justice.”

Two other county officials also endorsed Cox, Palm Beach School Board member Marcia Andrews and Soil and Water Commissioner Anne Marie Sorrell.

So did five city Mayors: Ronnie Felder of Riviera Beach, Keith James of West Palm Beach, Joe Kyles of South Bay, Fred Pinto of Royal Palm Beach and Steve Wilson of Belle Glade.

“I wholeheartedly endorse Alexcia Cox for Palm Beach County State Attorney,” James said in a statement. “Alexcia is a strong force for good and an expert prosecutor with a track record of standing tough against crime. During her time serving the people of Palm Beach County, I have witnessed Alexcia demonstrate determined leadership while delivering justice for victims and keeping our community safe – precisely what we need and deserve in our State Attorney’s office.”

South Bay Vice Mayor Betty Bernard gave Cox a nod, as did Pahokee Vice Mayor Clare “Tasha’ Murvin.

All five members of the West Palm Beach City Commission, including Shalonda Warren, are supporting Cox too. The other members, who are not Black, are Christy Fox, Christina Lambert, Joseph Peduzzi and Cathleen Ward.

Other endorsements came from Haverhill Council member Theresa Johnson, Riviera Beach Council members Shirley Lanier and Doug Lawson, Westlake Council member Charlotte Leonard, former Westlake Vice Mayor Katrina Long Robinson, former Boynton Beach Vice Mayor Christina Romelus, former Pahokee Commissioner Allie Biggs, former Riviera Beach Council member Lynn Hubbard, and former West Palm Beach Commissioners Cory Neering and Ike Robinson.

Cox said in a statement that she is “deeply humbled to receive the endorsement of so many esteemed elected leaders from across Palm Beach County.”

“This strong early support demonstrates our community’s desire for battle-tested leadership we know and trust —and my work over the last two decades as a winning prosecutor, public servant, and leader in the State Attorney’s Office proves that I can deliver results.”

In fundraising, Cox leads three other Democrats competing to succeed Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who confirmed in June that he would not seek a fourth term as the county’s top prosecutor.

She amassed more than $137,000 last year to support her bid. Palm Beach Chief Assistant State Attorney Greg Williams stacked $103,000, while retired Palm Beach Sheriff’s Capt. Rolando Silva raised $57,000 and defense lawyer Greg Lerman collected $50,000.

Former federal and Palm Beach County prosecutor Sam Stern, the lone Republican in the contest, entered the race in February and has not reported any campaign finance activity yet.