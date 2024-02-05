Former prosecutor Sam Stern to run for Palm Beach County State Attorney

Sam Stern, a former federal and Palm Beach County prosecutor will run for State Attorney in Palm Beach County’s 15th Judicial Circuit.

Stern is the first Republican to enter the race. Four Democrats have already filed, including Alexcia Cox, Gregg Lerman, Rolando Silva and Craig Williams.

Stern comes from a long line of prosecutors and public servants. His father, Herbert J. Stern, worked as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan for more than 25 years, including as the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey and as a federal Judge. His grandfather, Samuel Stern, was a bureau chief in the New York State Attorney General’s Office for more than 30 years.

“I am running for Palm Beach County State Attorney because this is where my wife and I are raising our two boys and it is where our parents call home,” Stern Said. “I want to use my experience as a prosecutor to keep our community safe.”

Stern, a graduate of Fordham Law School, turned down a position after graduation with one of the country’s top law firms, according to his campaign. Instead, he opted to serve in New Jersey’s Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey and, more recently and closer to home, in the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office.

He served under both Republican and Democratic administrations and touts a record of successful prosecutions of violent, sex and economic crimes.

“Palm Beach County needs a State Attorney who knows that law and order allows our community to prosper,” Stern said. “We deserve a State Attorney who seeks justice for victims and who will fight to put criminals behind bars. As State Attorney, I will enforce the law free of any outside influence and without fear or favor.”

Stern currently practices law at Stern, Kilcullen and Rufolo LLC, based in Palm Beach Gardens. He also teaches trial advocacy to law students and experienced lawyers at the University of Miami School of Law and the National Trial Advocacy College at the University of Virginia School of Law.

Stern is also a published author, having penned “The Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Cross-Examination.”

He was also elected in 2019 to the board of trustees at his undergraduate alma mater, Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

The Democrats in the race have a head start, with all filing in 2023 for the State Attorney’s race. Silva was the most recent to file on Sept. 1. Lerman has been in the race the longest, since May 3 of last year.

The head starts mean Stern will have some catching up to do in terms of fundraising. All of the Democrats in the race have exceeded five figures in their campaign coffers, with one exceeding six figures. Cox has raised nearly $138,000. Lerman has raised nearly $50,000, Silva has added more than $47,000 and Williams has collected nearly $53,000.

Incumbent Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, a Democrat who has served 11 years in the position, announced last summer that he would not seek re-election.

The county favors Democrats, with nearly 39% of voters registered as Democrats compared to just 29% as Republicans, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Once considered a Democratic stronghold though, the county went red for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, so it’s entirely plausible that Stern has a path despite the voter registration numbers.