February 5, 2024
Deferred again: Third party litigation financing bill lingers in House Appropriations Subcommittee

Christine Jordan SextonFebruary 5, 20243min1

scales-of-justice
The bill didn't have the support it needed to pass the subcommittee.

For the second time in as many weeks, the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee deferred a vote on legislation to crack down on the $13.5 billion third-party litigation financing industry.

Subcommittee member and Jacksonville Republican Rep. Wayne Duggan was absent, and Republican committee members Reps. Mike Beltran, and Mike Redondo did not support the measure. That meant had the Democrats on the committee voted in a bloc, the bill would have died by an 8-7 vote. The bill cleared its first committee by a 10-7 vote.

The bills are a top priority for the Florida Justice Reform Institute and the American Tort Reform Foundation, which repeatedly referenced third-party litigation financing in its 2023-24 Judicial Hellhole Report.

The bills would create a new section of law called the Litigation Investment Safeguards and Transparency Act and establish definitions for, among other things, “litigation financing,” “foreign persons” and “foreign principals.”

The proposals would require lawyers who enter into third-party litigation agreements to disclose that information to their clients as well as the court, opposing counsel, and any known person, such as an insurer, with a preexisting contractual obligation to indemnify or defend a party to the action.

The bills ban litigation financing companies from receiving a larger share of the proceeds than the plaintiffs after the payment of attorney fees and costs. Additionally, litigation financiers could not, under the proposal, make any decision concerning legal strategy.

If the litigation financing company has international ties, lawyers also must disclose the name, address, citizenship, country of incorporation, or registration of any foreign person, foreign principal or sovereign wealth fund.

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

One comment

  • M. Mouse

    February 5, 2024 at 3:43 pm

    That’s our boys in Tally! Too busy chasing mice to get anything else done! Squeak!

Learn more