Alexcia Cox ended 2023 with $137K toward Palm Beach State Attorney bid

Alexcia Cox, Deputy Chief Assistant at the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office, amassed more than $137,000 in 2023 to succeed Dave Aronberg later this year as Palm Beach State Attorney.

That includes a $43,500 haul last quarter that came mostly through personal checks.

Since filing to run in June, Cox’s campaign received 574 contributions, the preponderance of which were grassroots. Her average donation was $245.

Cox, who would be the first woman and African American to serve as Palm Beach State Attorney, said in a statement that she is “extremely humbled and honored” by the support she’s received so far.

“Palm Beach County deserves strong, values-based leadership, and my work over the last two decades as a prosecutor and leader in the State Attorney’s Office has more than prepared me to step into this important role — upholding the rule of law and being the voice for those seeking safety, accountability, and justice,” she said.

After $7,000 in spending last quarter, half of it on consulting, Cox entered 2024 with $128,000.

In terms of war chest size, she leads three other Democrats competing for the job that Aronberg is leaving after three consecutive terms.

But Palm Beach Chief Assistant State Attorney Craig Williams, Aronberg’s second in command, is catching up.

He raised $27,000 between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 through 56 donations, many of them from lawyers and bail bond businesses. His average donation in the quarter was $493.

Since filing July 31, Williams added $103,000 to his campaign coffers. Of that, $50,000 was a self-loan.

After $15,000 in Q4 spending, more than half on consulting, he had about $83,000 to start the new year.

Retired Palm Beach Sheriff’s Capt. Rolando Silva gave his campaign a boost last month by way of a $10,000 self-loan to bring his fourth-quarter gains to $21,000.

The outside money he took came through personal checks, corporate contributions and a pair of $1,000 donations from police and firefighter unions.

Roughly four-fifths of the $4,700 he spent in the quarter went to Boynton Beach-based marketing company Sky Administrations Inc. for “campaign collateral.”

Silva raised $57,000 since filing in September. He ended the year with about $51,000 in his campaign account.

Defense lawyer Greg Lerman — who filed to run in May, more than a month before Aronberg confirmed his departure — headed into 2024 with about $10,000 in campaign cash.

He raised about $50,000 last year, including $14,000 in Q4 through almost 50 checks. His average donation was $308.

Ninety-three percent of the $18,000 he spent went to his campaign manager, Jody Young.

Candidates faced a Jan. 10 deadline to report all campaign finance activity through New Year’s Eve.