‘Justice above all else’: Adam Farkas enters Palm Beach State Attorney race, reports $50K haul

Prosecutor-turned-criminal defense lawyer Adam Farkas is entering the race for Palm Beach County State Attorney with $50,000 in cash, his campaign announced.

The haul, collected between mid-February and March 31 through his political committee, Impartial Justice, puts him on solid footing to compete with four Democrats and two Republicans running to succeed State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

“As Palm Beach County’s next State Attorney, I’ll fight tooth and nail to ensure justice for victims and keep our community safe,” he said in a statement.

“I’m committed to seeking justice above all else; defending the impartiality of the justice system with independence and integrity; and instituting common-sense reforms to level the playing field at the courthouse, reducing recidivism and lowering the incarcerated population.”

Farkas, who at 40 is seeking elected office for the first time, is the only nonpartisan in the race. His campaign said that distinction, combined with his fundraising, makes him a formidable candidate for several key reasons. Among them, according to Farkas:

— Democratic candidates have turned in “lackluster campaign finance reports.”

— The Republican candidates are plagued by “existential flaws.”

— Both major parties’ nominees will emerge from their Primary races “broke, with just 65 days to solicit funds before the General Election.”

— At the federal level, there is “unprecedented dissatisfaction” with President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump.

— The Democratic Party is losing its “historic grip” on Palm Beach County, “as evidenced by election results in November 2022 as well as this Spring’s municipal contests.”

— “Sustained accusations that both Democrats and Republicans nationwide are actively attempting to hijack and politicize the justice system in pursuit of power.”

“Farkas’ path to victory is material given the ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the race,” his campaign said. “Yet Farkas, in his own candidacy, (is) more focused on his own objectives and values than any external factors.”

Farkas began his legal career in 2009 as a prosecutor in the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office after earning his law degree from Nova Southeastern University, according to his LinkedIn page. He and his wife have owned and operated Farkas & Crowley P.A., a criminal defense, personal injury and family law firm in West Palm Beach, since 2011.

His Democratic opponents include Deputy Chief Assistant Palm Beach State Attorney Alexcia Cox, Palm Beach Chief Assistant State Attorney Craig Williams, criminal law lawyer Gregg Lerman and retired Palm Beach Sheriff’s Capt. Rolando Silva.

Republican candidates include multifaceted lawyer and thrift store executive Forrest Freedman, who began his career in 1987 as an Assistant District Attorney in New York; and Samuel Stern, a former state and federal prosecutor who now works in private practice and as an adjunct University of Miami School of Law professor.

Both GOP candidates entered the race in February.

Cox led in campaign cash heading into 2024, with more than $137,000 amassed last year to take over for Aronberg, who is leaving after three consecutive terms.

Williams raised $103,000 between when he filed to run on July 31 and New Year’s Eve. About half of that sum was self-loaned.

Lerman collected close to $50,000 between May and December.

Silva raised about $47,000 from when he launched his campaign in September and the end of the year. He added $134,000 more this year between Jan. 1 and March 31. Of that, $75,000 came from his bank account.

Candidates face a Wednesday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through March 31.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.