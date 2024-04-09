April 9, 2024
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to launch abortion rights tour Wednesday
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Image via Mucarsel-Powell campaign.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
The Democrat will tour the state drawing attention to a 6-week ban in place starting May 1.

U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will launch a statewide tour Wednesday slamming Florida’s abortion ban. The Miami Democrat will criticize incumbent GOP U.S. Sen. Rick Scott for his prior statements supporting the state law.

“If Rick Scott thinks that he can push a national abortion ban in the Senate and back a near-total abortion ban in Florida without facing any consequences, then he has another thing coming to him,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

The tour’s first stop will be West Palm around 12:30 p.m. The Democrat will continue to Miami on Thursday for a 1 p.m. public “conversation” with Miami community leaders followed by a 6 p.m. meeting with the University of Miami Democrats. No other dignitaries have specifically been announced, but officials with the campaign expect other elected Democrats to appear with the Senate hopeful.

The tour shows the latest signs Florida Democrats feel emboldened after a court decision recently added Florida to Southern states enforcing a ban on nearly all abortions.

Scott this week declined to answer in a radio interview if he would sign the six-week ban going into place in May. But last year, he posted on social media that he would sign the measure.

Now, Mucarsel-Powell plans to spotlight that position in stops across the state up until the day the restrictive ban goes into place.

“As a Latina, I’ve seen these authoritarian attacks on our democratic rights before,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “And I won’t allow Rick Scott to take away our freedoms. I am proud to stand with the nearly 70% of Floridians who support protecting abortion access, and I’m ready to show up with them this November as we fight to protect our fundamental rights.”

Mucarsel-Powell immediately pounced on a Florida Supreme Court decision that upheld the ban Gov. Ron DeSantis signed. Florida Democrats have said the ruling also created an opening for President Joe Biden to win Florida in November despite voter registrations trending rightward in recent years.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

