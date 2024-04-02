April 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell pounces on abortion rulings as ‘game changer’ in Senate race
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Image via Mucarsel-Powell campaign.

Jacob OglesApril 2, 20244min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

James Reyes campaign for Miami-Dade Sheriff reports $400K haul in Q1

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida consumer sentiment dips for first time in half a year

HeadlinesOrlando

Magic Kingdom ferry crash sparks Disney lawsuit

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
A successful petition effort to protect abortion rights shows bipartisan support, she said.

Voters don’t want a restriction on nearly all abortions in Florida, according to Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. She expects voters this November to make that clear by firing Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

The Miami Democrat spoke to Florida Politics the morning after a court ruling upholding a ban on most abortions 15 weeks into pregnancy. That decision also triggered a more restrictive ban on most abortions six weeks into pregnancy, which will go into effect 30 days after the ruling. Mucarsel-Powell voiced outrage over the law, which she called a political “game changer.”

“It’s one of the most extreme bans on abortion, really a totally near ban on access to reproductive health care, which is going to put tens of thousands of women here in the state and also in the Southeast region at risk,” she said.

“I’m concerned that it’s going to compromise the safety of young woman. It has hardly any exceptions to rape and incest. Also, we have seen a rise in maternal mortality rates, particularly for Black women.”

But she also sees hope in the court’s approval of a ballot measure that would effectively restore abortion access in Florida to that guaranteed before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“It is going to be more important than ever to make sure that we all come out and vote to cement reproductive freedoms into the state constitution,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

For the Democrat, the political effort to gather petitions and put abortion protections on the ballot was the most important organizing success.

“Over a million and a half Floridians signed on to those petitions requesting for that amendment to be placed on the ballot,” she said. “That includes over 150,000 Republican registered voters. So that structure that’s on the ground is there. It’s already been built.”

Democrats still face a substantial challenge in defeating Scott. The incumbent won in 2018 by just over 10,000 votes. But that was against a Democratic incumbent when registered Democrats still outnumbered Republicans statewide. Right now, Republicans in Florida outnumber Democrats by more than 800,000 votes, and analysts on both sides say that gap could grow to more than 1 million before November.

But Mucarsel-Powell said those Republicans don’t all embrace Scott’s “extreme” agenda. Nor do nearly 3.9 million independent and third-party voters.

“I have had many Republicans, independents as well, that come to my events that say they are ready to vote for someone that represents them in D.C.,” she said. “They’re done with extreme policies, those that are being pushed by Rick Scott in Washington.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis hands off big piece of Haiti rescue mission to State Department

nextMagic Kingdom ferry crash sparks Disney lawsuit

2 comments

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian

    April 2, 2024 at 11:50 am

    VOTE LIBERTARIAN.

    Reply

  • Albert 305

    April 2, 2024 at 12:08 pm

    Good luck on that. She lives in my area and wont even win there. Dems are in big trouble in dade county and with out winning there big they will never win state elections.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida Supreme Court rules abortion rights will appear on Florida’s ballot
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more