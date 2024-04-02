April 2, 2024
Magic Kingdom ferry crash sparks Disney lawsuit
Image via AP.

Gabrielle RussonApril 2, 2024

Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom
Passengers were thrown around, the lawsuit said.

An overcrowded Magic Kingdom ferry boat crashed into the dock last year, according to a new lawsuit filed by a Florida man who said he was hurt in the collision.

Justin Tripp sued Disney for more than $50,000 in Orange Circuit Court and accused the theme park company of negligently running the ferry.

The crash, according to Tripp’s lawsuit, occurred April 27, 2023, as the Richard F. Irvine ferry — named after one of the early Disney leaders — didn’t slow down as it approached the dock at the Magic Kingdom. The lawsuit doesn’t say how fast the boat was traveling. 

Passengers weren’t warned about the “imminent collision,” the lawsuit said.

“One passenger was knocked unconscious,” the lawsuit said. Meanwhile, Tripp was “thrown into a steel pillar where he hit his neck and head. He eventually fell into a trash can which prevented him from possibly being thrown overboard.”

The lawsuit said Tripp who stood in the stern area was injured but did not go into greater details about the extent of his injuries.

The dock was visibly damaged, the lawsuit said.

That day, the boat had been packed full.

“The Disney ferry was so crowded with passengers that (Tripp) was not able to sit down. A Disney crew member told (Tripp) that he would have to stand for the voyage to the Magic Kingdom,” the lawsuit said. 

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Tripp’s attorney, Jacob Munch, did not immediately respond to questions or a request for comment either.

The lawsuit contained several spelling mistakes.

In Florida, Disney and the major theme parks are only required to disclose when someone is hurt or sick on a ride and hospitalized for at least 24 hours. 

On social media and Disney blogs occasionally report on an incident happening on a Disney ferry boat, but it’s very rare, especially considering how many times a day the ferries operate to transport guests back-and-forth to the world’s busiest theme park.

Last month, Florida Politics reported that a widower is suing after his wife, a doctor, died from her severe food allergies after eating a Disney Springs restaurant.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel.

